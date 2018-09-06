'Bike Town' to celebrate Grafton's cycling history

CREATIVE MINDS: Grafton's Danny Loyden and Sammy Lovejoy from the short film and documentary production company Cast Net Productions.

CREATIVE MINDS: Grafton's Danny Loyden and Sammy Lovejoy from the short film and documentary production company Cast Net Productions. Adam Hourigan

LONG before Olympian Alan Grindal won the first Grafton to Inverell Cycle Classic in 1961, cycling was a way of life in Grafton.

Now some of the city's most creative minds are on a mission to step back in time and reignite a culture that thrived before cars ruled the streets.

Cast Net Productions is developing a multi-media exhibition Bike Town to coincide with next year's Plunge festival launch in March and a short animated film Cadence to be premiered during the Festival of the Bike leading into the 2019 Grafton to Inverell race.

"There was an era in Grafton when a lot of people referred to it as a bike town,” film director and animator Danny Loyden said.

"There were bike racks in the main street where people could park their bike and go and do the shopping.

"It's a flat town, not everyone had cars and you could freely get around on a bicycle.”

Mr Loyden and fellow crew members will start work on the project at the Grafton Regional Gallery on Saturday from 10am to 2pm and continue every Thursday, Friday and Saturday until September 29, and the community is invited.

"We're asking people to bring their bike, memories, photos and memorabilia and sit in the studio to be interviewed on camera,” he said.

"We're interested in hearing any stories about bikes in Grafton, from kids who ride BMX now to the stuff that goes right back.

"We will edit a video that will be one of the installations as part of the exhibition at the gallery.”

At the same time Mr Loyden will produce a mixed-media animation using photos, film and art by Rochelle Summerfield and starring Meg Lucas.

"People will also be able to see the animation process,” he said.

The Bike Town and Cadence projects have been made possible by a Heritage Near Me grant from the NSW Government. The exhibition will be curated by Cass Samms.