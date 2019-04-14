Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Surprise for cops who pull over man on bicycle

by Amanda Robbemond
14th Apr 2019 3:45 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN who was seen riding a bicycle without a helmet and speaking on a mobile was also allegedly found with drugs.

On April 9 around 1.50am, police patrolling in Chinderah stopped and spoke to a 30-year-old man.

He was allegedly not wearing a bicycle helmet and speaking on a mobile phone.

After police pulled him over, they allegedly found drug paraphernalia and amphetamines.

The man will appear at Tweed Heads Local Court on May 6.

Earlier in the week, Tweed police pulled over a motorist driving a blue Nissan Pulsar on Beach Avenue, South Golden Beach, close to Byron Bay.

The driver, a French tourist, was subjected to a random breath test, where it is alleged he blew over the legal limit.

The 24-year-old allegedly blew 0.096, after allegedly admitting to drinking several beers.

He will appear on May 27 at Mullumbimby Local Court.

More Stories

crime drugs editors picks police

Top Stories

    Cyclist hit by car sustains serious head injuries

    Cyclist hit by car sustains serious head injuries

    Breaking MAN hit by car while riding his pushbike in Yamba.

    • 14th Apr 2019 3:28 PM
    Clarence Valley election wishlist: Who will deliver?

    premium_icon Clarence Valley election wishlist: Who will deliver?

    Politics Which candidate will tick off the items you care about?

    Youth score on Rebound

    premium_icon Youth score on Rebound

    News A new youth program is set to start in Grafton next month

    Subscribe before you decide: Australia's best news deal

    Subscribe before you decide: Australia's best news deal

    News Just $5 a month gives you access to vital local news information