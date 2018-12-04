Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Grafton Court House
Grafton Court House Caitlan Charles
Crime

Bikie on a bond despite 32 years between offences

Tim Howard
by
4th Dec 2018 1:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MEMBER of an outlaw motorcyle gang has been placed on a good behaviour bond more than 30 years since his last brush with the law.

David Ray Sumpter, 57, was charged with possession of a dangerous weapon following the discovery of a torch/baton, similar to those used by security guards, in a cupboard at his house.

Sumpter's solicitor, Greg Coombes, said although his client was a life member of the Grafton Gladiators, which was known as an outlaw motorcycle gang, has was no longer an active member.

"He's refrained from activities at the club because of the things happening that allowed for the search of his property when this discovery occurred," Mr Coombes said.

"The weapon was discovered in a cupboard, basically full of junk, which my client had forgotten about.

"It had never been used in an active way and had lain there for years."

Sumpter appeared in court using a walk stick with an arm brace on his right arm.

Mr Coombes said his client had been involved in a serious motorcycle accident in 1998, which had left him with titanium and other other metal pins throughout his body.

"He has ongoing medical issues and is on a disability support program," he said.

Mr Coombes asked magistrate Karen Stafford to record no conviction against Sumpter because of the time that had elapsed since his last offence in 1986.

"To be a member of an outlaw motorcycle gang and not to have come to the attention of police for 30 years is remarkable," he said.

"It would be shame for a 57-year-old man to have something like this on his record now."

But the magistrate said she could not, based on his membership of an outlaw gang.

She ordered Sumper be placed on a conditional bond for nine months and the weapon confiscated.

gladiators grafton local court magistrate karen stafford outlaw bikie gangs
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Hogan brings royal commission into parliament

    premium_icon Hogan brings royal commission into parliament

    Politics Page MP reads his notice of motion for inquiry into supermarkets, fuel prices in the parliamentary chamber

    Crackdown on parking

    Crackdown on parking

    Council News Council to enforce parking rules with heavy hand

    Is our MP's office disabled access 'up to scratch'?

    premium_icon Is our MP's office disabled access 'up to scratch'?

    Politics Kevin Hogan works with government and heritage listing for upgrades

    Preserving the Valley's fragile history

    premium_icon Preserving the Valley's fragile history

    Community Funding for purpose-built storage facility

    Local Partners