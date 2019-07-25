'Bikies escaping tough Queensland laws by moving to Tweed'

NSW Labor spokesman for the Tweed, Walt Secord, says the State Government is failing residents by allowing Queensland bikie gangs to escape tough gang laws by relocating across the border.

Mr Secord called on the re-elected Berejiklian government to examine the Queensland anti-bikie laws and offered to "sit down and work" with Tweed MP Geoff Provest to bring the tougher Queensland laws to NSW.

"I want to put aside our differences and work together to protect North Coast families," Mr Secord said.

Mr Secord said NSW Police Minister David Elliot should take a leaf from the book of his Queensland counterpart Mark Ryan, who followed up his "tough words with tough actions".

"Queensland bikie gangs cannot operate on the Gold Coast due to their tough laws, but once they cross the border into the Tweed, it is game on - and they operate as they wish," Mr Secord said.

Four alleged OMCG members were arrested by the Tweed-Byron Police District after a cross-border operation in the Tweed last month. NSW Police Media

"Put simply, Queensland bikies are coming to NSW to escape Queensland's tough and uncompromising laws.

"Over the last few months, I have received representations from distressed residents and businesses who are concerned by the appearance of Queensland bikie gangs in industrial estates and other parts of the Tweed.

"It is extraordinary to see Queensland bikies pull over to the side of the Pacific Highway and put on their coloured jackets once they are inside NSW."

Mr Secord said the NSW Nationals promised a strike force to tackle bikie gangs in 2014 but had so far done "nothing."

"The Rebels and the Mongols laugh at the NSW Police Minister - and fear the Queensland one," he said.

Tweed MP Geoff Provest has been contacted for comment.