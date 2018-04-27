Cosby outburst after guilty verdict

Bill Cosby walks after it was announced a verdict is in at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania. Picture: Getty

THE man who used to be referred to as "America's dad" has been found guilty of three counts of sexual assault.

The disgraced comedian, 80, initially showed no emotion and looked down at the table in front of him as the verdicts were read - which prompted some of his victims in the gallery to burst into tears.

However, when District Attorney Kevin Steele asked the judge to have Cosby taken into custody immediately, saying he was a flight risk in part because he owned a plane.

CNN reports that Cosby stood up and "in a loud voiced that filled the courtroom, bellowed, 'He doesn't have a plane, you a**hole;".

The judge said he did not believe Cosby was a flight risk and said the $US1 million bail should be sufficient.

Cosby was allowed to go home but will be sentenced at a later date.

He faces up to 10 years behind bars on each of the three counts of aggravated indecent assault and a fine of up to $US25,000 ($33,000) on each count.

The reckoning comes following the disgraced comic's second trial, and just over 14 hours of deliberations by a panel of five women and seven men.

His chief accuser, Andrea Constand, bravely took the stand to publicly relay for a second time her recollection of the horrifying 2004 attack.

Cosby's lawyer says the "fight is not over" and that his client planned to appeal the verdict.