Bill ends aged care era

Dougherty Villa facility manager Charmaine Want presents Bill Dougherty with a collection of well wishes from residents and staff. Tim Howard
AFTER 48 years of running with the ball in the cause of aged care, Bill Dougherty has finally passed it on to someone else.

At yesterday's annual general meeting of Clarence Village Limited, Mr Dougherty, announced he was stepping down from the board after 48 years of service.

For many of those years he was chairman before handing those reins to the incumbent, Geoff Shepherd, who was re-elected unopposed yesterday.

The tributes flowed thick and fast for Mr Dougherty, who was a founding member when Dougherty Villa began operating in the late 1960s.

Another founding member, David Abrahams, recalled those early days and the struggles they had funding the fledgling operation.

"When we kicked it off we thought it was going to be relatively easy,” Mr Abrahams said. "But it got a bit hard and we weren't gettting near a target.

"So it was suggested we should employ this guy to come in from Westeran Australia and give us some ideas on what should happen.

"And within a couple of months, it turned the whole thing around and we were really going for the target.”

