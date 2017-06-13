Bill remembers the floods of years past

Bill Dougherty with his "flood file" of information in front of the Clarence River.

THERE had been many floods invade the township of Grafton through the first half of the 20th century, but for Bill Dougherty, it was the 1950 flood that stands out.

"We'd had a few practice floods come in through the '40s,” he said. "But since the bridge opened, we'd had a depression, and then lived through a world war.

"And during the war, there wouldn't have been a street in Grafton that wasn't affected with someone either injured or killed, so what's a flood? It was nothing really.”

And after the war ended in 1945, it was a after two smaller floods in 1950 that one hit that took the town by surprise, measuring 7.78m on the Prince Street gauge.

"It was much deeper than what was expected, and came about five feet higher than what everyone though,” he said.

"And it was a disaster for many of the shopkeepers because they didn't pack the gear high enough.”

From that point on, Mr Dougherty said, many people started to keep detailed flood information, so they were able to make more accurate decisions about what to do when the river rose.

"Everyone marked where the flood came up to in 1950, and made shelves above it, and for those that lived above their business, they were able to move upstairs,” he said.

"We had this rough mathematical scale worked out, half the height at Tabulam, a third of the height at Copmanhurst, and when it reached 75 feet at Copmanhurst - move.

"You usually had 24 hours then.”

Four people drowned in the 1950 flood, with the waters even washing two houses off their blocks by the water and dropped on the land next door.

Mr Dougherty said the experience steeled the community, with a great camaraderie for each other in the town.

"Lots of people had canoes and boats, and you'd be concerned for the person next door, and you'd go and see if they needed anything,” he said.

And with the freak flooding came stories of resilience that stood the test of time.

"We had the Royal Hotel on the corner of Pound and Duke Streets, and in 1954 many of the houses were low to the ground and had about 5-6 feet of water through, so we had an influx of people living upstairs at the hotel and my mother was cooking for 40-50 people and ran out of food,” he said.

"Jack Biffen had a butchery on Alice Street which was just out of flood, and he'd made a stack of sausages. He's come in the boat out the front and yelled 'Hey Dougherty! I've got some sausages for you!' and all I could think is how are we going to get it, the water is over the front door.

"Right outside was a telegraph pole with the iron bars to climb up, so a bloke climbs out from the pub, down the telegraph pole, but how's he going to get the sausages back?

"He ends up winding the sausages around his neck, under his arm, and climbs back with them around his ears - but at least mum was cooking sausages for the rest of the day.”

Mr Dougherty said that after the '50 flood, people became more experienced in dealing with them, and remembered an important lesson with the hoses.

"We learned to connect the hoses up beforehand, otherwise you had to fit them while they were underwater,” he said.

"My dad always said we had to hose out the mud while it was wet, and if the hose wasn't connected I'd have to dive down and do up the screw fitting, and it was all by feel because it was six feet underwater and you couldn't see anything.”

Mr Dougherty said that since the councils joined together in 1967 in a 2/2/1 funding arrangement with federal and state governments to build the flood protection, the air of complacency he said was around in the 1950's had slowly creeped back in again.

"I think we underestimated it back then, and that's certainly what happened in Lismore recently," he said.

"But it would have to be a freak occurrence to come over, and you can't organise your life around something so freakish.”