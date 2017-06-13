20°
News

Bill remembers the floods of years past

Adam Hourigan
| 13th Jun 2017 4:16 PM
Bill Dougherty with his "flood file" of information in front of the Clarence River.
Bill Dougherty with his "flood file" of information in front of the Clarence River. Adam Hourigan Photography

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THERE had been many floods invade the township of Grafton through the first half of the 20th century, but for Bill Dougherty, it was the 1950 flood that stands out.

"We'd had a few practice floods come in through the '40s,” he said. "But since the bridge opened, we'd had a depression, and then lived through a world war.

"And during the war, there wouldn't have been a street in Grafton that wasn't affected with someone either injured or killed, so what's a flood? It was nothing really.”

And after the war ended in 1945, it was a after two smaller floods in 1950 that one hit that took the town by surprise, measuring 7.78m on the Prince Street gauge.

"It was much deeper than what was expected, and came about five feet higher than what everyone though,” he said.

"And it was a disaster for many of the shopkeepers because they didn't pack the gear high enough.”

From that point on, Mr Dougherty said, many people started to keep detailed flood information, so they were able to make more accurate decisions about what to do when the river rose.

"Everyone marked where the flood came up to in 1950, and made shelves above it, and for those that lived above their business, they were able to move upstairs,” he said.

"We had this rough mathematical scale worked out, half the height at Tabulam, a third of the height at Copmanhurst, and when it reached 75 feet at Copmanhurst - move.

"You usually had 24 hours then.”

Four people drowned in the 1950 flood, with the waters even washing two houses off their blocks by the water and dropped on the land next door.

Mr Dougherty said the experience steeled the community, with a great camaraderie for each other in the town.

"Lots of people had canoes and boats, and you'd be concerned for the person next door, and you'd go and see if they needed anything,” he said.

And with the freak flooding came stories of resilience that stood the test of time.

"We had the Royal Hotel on the corner of Pound and Duke Streets, and in 1954 many of the houses were low to the ground and had about 5-6 feet of water through, so we had an influx of people living upstairs at the hotel and my mother was cooking for 40-50 people and ran out of food,” he said.

"Jack Biffen had a butchery on Alice Street which was just out of flood, and he'd made a stack of sausages. He's come in the boat out the front and yelled 'Hey Dougherty! I've got some sausages for you!' and all I could think is how are we going to get it, the water is over the front door.

"Right outside was a telegraph pole with the iron bars to climb up, so a bloke climbs out from the pub, down the telegraph pole, but how's he going to get the sausages back?

"He ends up winding the sausages around his neck, under his arm, and climbs back with them around his ears - but at least mum was cooking sausages for the rest of the day.”

Mr Dougherty said that after the '50 flood, people became more experienced in dealing with them, and remembered an important lesson with the hoses.

"We learned to connect the hoses up beforehand, otherwise you had to fit them while they were underwater,” he said.

"My dad always said we had to hose out the mud while it was wet, and if the hose wasn't connected I'd have to dive down and do up the screw fitting, and it was all by feel because it was six feet underwater and you couldn't see anything.”

Mr Dougherty said that since the councils joined together in 1967 in a 2/2/1 funding arrangement with federal and state governments to build the flood protection, the air of complacency he said was around in the 1950's had slowly creeped back in again.

"I think we underestimated it back then, and that's certainly what happened in Lismore recently," he said.

"But it would have to be a freak occurrence to come over, and you can't organise your life around something so freakish.”

Grafton Daily Examiner
Coaldale fire destroys home and its contents

Coaldale fire destroys home and its contents

A HOUSE and its contents have been "totally destroyed" by fire at Coaldale.

Potholes problems on the road

TAKE CARE: A pothole on Pound St in Grafton.

Further inundation may cause further road closures

UPDATE: Iluka could be isolated for up to 48 hours

Road closed sign on Fairy Bower Road. Photo Chris Ison / Morning Bulletin

Road is now closed, and Iluka could be cut off for at least 24 hours

Grafton Eisteddfod Schools Day results

All eyes on the conductor as Palmers Island Public School sing in the Small Schools choir section at the Grafton Eisteddfod

Local students put their best foot forward

Local Partners

Dotty's long walk to birthday milestone

IN HER 100 years Yamba resident Dorothy Dunstone has never driven a car or ridden a bicycle.

CHEQUE MATE: Rotary shares proceeds with library

From left, Maclean Rotary president Rex Wiseman, Clarence Valley mayor, Jim Simmons, and Maclean Library assistant, Alison Kelly, flick through the pages of some of the library's collection. Rotary donated $1000 from its annual book sale to the Clarence Regional Library. Many of the books in the sale came from deselected library stock. 8/6/17.

Long history of providing support to regional library continues

Tradies' breakfast for men's health

The new Atkins diet does not require calorie counting or portion control but does require you to track your net carbs.

Grafton Bunnings to host free event next week

A chance to support marriage equality at Splendour 2017

TOURING: Sigur Rós is an Icelandic post-rock band from Reykjavík formed in 1994.

Thanks to Sigur Ros and Margaret Court

Big-name headliner boosts local acts at Coast festival

Boy & Bear will headline the Sea N Sound festival this weekend at Mooloolaba.

Big names and local faces at Mooloolaba music festival

How Adam West went to an orgy, and was kicked out

ADAM West was once kicked out of an orgy in a way only Adam West could.

Mia Freedman criticised for ‘humiliating’ interview

Mia Freedman is the founder of Mamamia and recently interviewed prominent American author Roxane Gay, who has written a memoir about her weight battles.

Mia Freedman has copped it for "humiliating" author about her weight

The moment that made American Pie a hit

Stifler from the film American Pie: Reunion.

Imagine a world without American Pie: ‘MILF’ would be meaningless

Carrie Bickmore lashed over her brain cancer appeal

Host criticised over charity timing.

But fans of Bickmore’s have responded in support of the Logie winner

Irwins take their Family Feud to US TV screens

The Irwin family on ABC's Celebrity Family Feud in the US. Picture: ABC

The trio were joined by their cousin Daniel Marineau and his wife

Aussies Cate Blanchett, Tim Minchin miss out at Tonys

Tim Minchin posted this photo of with Mark Hamill and Danny Rubin at the Tony Awards on his Instagram account.

Bette Middler steals the show by winning her first Tony Award

Host Spacey hints at gay rumours at Tonys

Kevin Spacey has led tributes to his 'House of Cards' co-star Elizabeth Norment, who recently passed away at the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Centre in New York.

"I'm coming out ... no, wait, no ..."

Clarence River lifestyle like no other

1 Church Street, Maclean 2463

Residential Land Nestled in the centre of the river town of Maclean, is a ... $575,000

Nestled in the centre of the river town of Maclean, is a very rare, private, near quarter acre absolute waterfront vacant allotment. The site can provide you with...

Spectacular Clarence River Home!

280 Riverbank Road, Lower Southgate 2460

House 4 2 6 $749,000

280 Riverbank Road, Lower Southgate is a spectacular lifestyle property with an expansive waterfront, a fully renovated 4 bedroom river home and a productive...

A Super Home With A Super Shed

88 Melaleuca Drive, Yamba 2464

House 2 2 6 $459,000

Situated in a peaceful location, with protected water reserve opposite, this generous sized, two storey, solid brick and tile home will provide endless...

High On The Hill

60 High Street, Lawrence 2460

House 3 1 2 $369,000

Located high on the hill, capturing views in almost every direction, in the picturesque rural riverfront village of Lawrence, midway between Maclean and Grafton is...

Stone cottage makes for ideal home for singles or couples.

35 Clarence Street, Maclean 2463

House 3 1 1 $324,000

Whilst there are lots of opportunities to buy homes in Maclean town centre, there are a restricted number of homes that fall into the category that provides...

ORARA RIVER RETREAT

53 Bristol Arms Road, Ramornie 2460

Rural 4 1 4 FASTRAK

It goes without saying that lifestyle properties within 20 minutes of Grafton are always highly sought. Yes, we have a gentle rotation of properties that appease...

MEDICAL ISSUES FORCE SALE - ORARA RIVERFRONT HOME

269 Blackbutt Rd, Kremnos 2460

Rural 3 1 2 HUGE PRICE...

If the rural lifestyle is what you're chasing, you'd best inspect this little gem. The modern three bedroom home sits on 98 acres at Kremnos, about 25 minutes from...

Small house, big dreams?

10 Candole Street, Tucabia 2462

House 3 1 1 Auction

When a family has called a house their home since first built, it's clear that it stands proud. The humble cottage dates back to the early 30's and is still...

Built to last with extra trimmings

25 Whipbird Drive, Ashby 2463

House 3 2 6 $450,000

Driving through Ashby Heights and along the Whipbird Drive rural cul de sac some features will jump out at you. Wow, I have a bit of extra space around me, it's...

Maclean Home with Great Views and Northern Aspect

12 Dunoon Crescent, Maclean 2463

House 3 2 2 $454,000

It's the perfect aspect, and for buyers who place value on aspect, this could be one of the most sought after locations in the centre of Maclean Township. For...

Qld renovators snap up beachside pad for $300,000

11 Eastment St, Bardon.

$300,000 and this one is just 600m from the beach.

The surprising change to Gladstone's property market

Auctions are going crazy at the moment - Auctioneer Andrew Allen.

Savvy house hunters active at auctions.

Developer assures panicked buyers: land will be ready

AVID Property Group's Harmony development manager Anthony Demiris and general manager Qld Bruce Harper on site at Palmview earlier this year. Mr Harper has vowed the opening stage will be complete by month's end.

Nervous buyers assured land release on schedule

Developers snap up blocks earmarked for townhouses

SOLD: Two properties in Richlands have now been sold.

Two properties sold to developers

Why missing the boom bus will save the Coast

This Hastings Street commercial property in Noosa has sold for $21 million.

Why the Sunshine Coast is safe from worst of any property collapse

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!