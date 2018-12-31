Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Politics

Shorten gets his groove on at music festival

by Jonathon Moran
31st Dec 2018 1:03 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WITH his three-day growth on show, Labor Leader Bill Shorten got his New Year music vibe on at the iconic Falls Festival.

The Federal Opposition Leader was spotted side of stage as multiple ARIA Award winner Amy Shark performed in Lorne yesterday.

The 51-year-old was accompanied by wife Chloe, daughter of former Governor-General Quentin Bryce, dressed in a black Falls Festival hoodie.

 

Bill and Chloe Shorten at the Falls Festival in Lorne, Victoria.
Bill and Chloe Shorten at the Falls Festival in Lorne, Victoria.

The low key couple arrived on site around 3pm and stayed into the early evening.

As well as watching Shark, whose biggest hits include Adore and I Said Hi, they also did a site tour and caught Jack Riverâ€™s set before leaving.

Mr Shorten is currently on a summer break, due to return to his official post after the Christmas break in early January.

bill shorten editors picks falls festival politics

Top Stories

    Splash and dash time at Brooms Head Family Fun Day

    premium_icon Splash and dash time at Brooms Head Family Fun Day

    News Bring in the new year tomorrow with some fun on the beach

    The simple solution to Grafton's worst intersection

    premium_icon The simple solution to Grafton's worst intersection

    News Time lapse aerial footage shows traffic flow from highway

    Year In Review: Biggest Stories of October 2018

    premium_icon Year In Review: Biggest Stories of October 2018

    Feature Find out what was making news in October 2018

    GALLERY: Riding high in the night sky at Maclean

    premium_icon GALLERY: Riding high in the night sky at Maclean

    Rodeo Bullrider from Kingaroy takes home bull ride title

    Local Partners