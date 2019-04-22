Menu
Shorten: I’ll be governed by law on Adani

by Jack McKay
22nd Apr 2019 2:07 PM
BILL Shorten has refused to rule out reviewing key Adani mine approvals signed off by Environment Minister Melissa Price just days before the election was called.

Speaking in Cairns this afternoon, the Opposition Leader said there was currently "no plan" to send the approvals back to the drawing board if Labor wins power on May 18.

Despite repeated questions from reporters, Mr Shorten refused to be drawn into the issue.

"Adani has become a political football," he said.

Labor leader Bill Shorten is currently campaigning in Queensland. Picture: AAP Image/Lukas Coch
"If I'm Prime Minister, I'm going to be governed by the law.

"I'm not going to be governed by either a mining company or an environmental activist.

"I'm not in that caravan coming from the south."

The mine has proven to be a vexed issue for Labor, with several of its North Queensland MPs and candidates recently signing decelerations supporting the job creating project.

Mr Shorten today tried to punt the issue back to the Palaszczuk Government.

"The process is not concluded with the Queensland Government," he said.

"The ball really is in the Queensland Government's court."

The Morrison Government gave the green light to project earlier this month after signing off on groundwater management plans.

