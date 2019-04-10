Bill Shorten in town to promise better cancer services

Opposition Leader Bill Shorten is in Ballina with Shadow Health Minister Catherine King, Richmond MP Justine Elliott and Labor Candidate for Page, Patrick Deegan to make an announcement about diagnostic imaging.

UPDATE 1.50pm: FAR North Coast cancer patients will be able to seek much need radiation treatment closer to home with the assistance of a Labor Government, according to Opposition Leader Bill Shorten.

Visiting the region today, Mr Shorten stopped by North Coast Radiology in Ballina to announce Labor's commitment to provide $63 million for lung cancer research and prevention, including introduction the next National Tobacco Campaign and plans to open 13 radiation treatment clinics across the country.

Stage four lung cancer patient Marilyn Nelson said both announcements shows lung cancer patients weren't being ignored any more.

"We've been ignored for so long," Ms Nelson said.

"There's been chronic underfunding for lung cancer research, while there's been large amounts put into other types of cancer. It's not fair that just because we have lung cancer we should be treated like second class citizens.

"For people in this area it'll be so helpful to not have to driver hours to seek treatment. Radiation treatment is quite a process to go through, you suffer a lot from fatigue but to have that treatment locally will be a big benefit."

Two of the 13 radiation facilities will be built on the Far North Coast, one at Grafton and another in the seat of Richmond.

"Our 13 radiation centres are a game changer in terms of our delivery of services," Mr Shorten said.

"I acknowledge there are travel costs and the best way we're tackling that is by bringing the services to the people. Right now people have to travel vast distances."

Shadow Minister for Health Catherine King said providing extra radiation centres will ensure patients can get the treatment they deserve closer to home.

"We know that only one in three people recommended for radiation therapy in Australia actually get access to it, where in comparable countries it is one in two," Ms King said.

"There are some 15 per cent recommended for radiation therapy don't actually get access and part of that is because it's too far for many people to travel to get that radiation therapy and of course cost is a factor. These will be very important radiation therapy centres here in these communities along the Far North Coast."

Mr Shorten said if elected he would ensure there was a push to discourage people taking up smoking in an effort to reduce lung cancer, which is Australia's largest leading cause of cancer related death.

"It's about making sure we discourage our young people and the next generation from taking up smoking," he said.

"We would like to get the rates of people taking up smoking under 10 per cent.

"Lung cancer has been neglected and what we do want to do is help people in the fight against lung cancer but we do want to discourage future generations from taking up smoking.

"I want to help people with less waiting periods and their out of pocket expenses."

Mr Shorten also promised to provide an additional 20 lung cancer nurses across the country.

Original story: LABOR leader Bill Shorten visited the North Coast Radiology office in Ballina today to pledge an investment in a local radiation therapy facility for far northern NSW if successful at the Federal election.

Mr Shorten promised to boost cancer services for region, saying the facility was part of Labor's announcement to invest $60 million to build 13 new radiation therapy facilities in regional areas across Australia.

He said it was "just one element of our $2.3 billion cancer care package - the most important investment in Medicare since Bob Hawke introduced it".

Mr Shorten said radiation therapy was underutilised in Australia compared with services offered in North America and Europe, saying 15 per cent of Australian cancer patients are missing out on the therapy.

He said part of the reason for this gap was the lack of approved resources outside big cities and this was contributing to poorer health outcomes for patients in regional areas.

Mr Shorten said Labor was committed to addressing the inequality between health services offered to city patients and those in regional and rural areas.

He said the investment in a radiation therapy centre for far northern NSW was part of Labor's Fair Go Action Plan to protect Medicare and fix hospitals, and the Radiation Therapy Advisory Group's plan would be fully funded.

The location for the new centre was not yet decided, and would be chosen in consultation with the relevant local medical community.

Mr Shorten said the investment would be funded by tackling "unfair tax loopholes and making multinationals pay their fair share".

"People in the far north deserve the same access to vital hospital care as people in downtown Sydney or Brisbane."