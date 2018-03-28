Menu
Billabong headquarters on the Gold Coast. Photo: Kathleen Skene
Billabong suspends trade ahead of vote

by Kathleen Skene
28th Mar 2018 10:43 AM
SHARES in Burleigh-based surf icon Billabong have been suspended from trade as shareholders prepare to vote on the company's future.

About 40 shareholders and facilitators have gathered for the scheme meeting, which has been delayed by half an hour.

Gordon Merchant, the Gold Coast surfer who founded the icon from his Burleigh kitchen, will not attend the meeting.

Chief executive Neil Fiske is to explain his absence after the meeting opens.

If the vote is passed, the company will be sold for about $200 million to the owners of Quiksilver.

Billabong’s future will be determined today. Photo: Kathleen Skene
Boardriders Inc is majority owned by funds manager Oaktree Capital, which already holds 19 per cent of Billabong shares and is a major lender to the company.

Directors of Billabong have recommended shareholders vote in favour of the proposal and have flagged ongoing uncertainty if the sale does not proceed.

More to come

