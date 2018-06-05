Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The new City Free From Porn electronic billboards.
The new City Free From Porn electronic billboards. Contributed
Offbeat

Billboards linking porn to human trafficking erected in CBD

24th Sep 2018 7:43 AM | Updated: 8:50 AM

TOOWOOMBA'S anti-porn campaign has erected its fourth billboard campaign in the Garden City's CBD.

The billboards are placed on one of the electronic signs on the corner of Margaret St and Ruthven St.

"We chose to focus one billboard on porn and human trafficking," a spokesperson for the City Free From Porn campaign said.

The new billboard.
The new billboard. Contributed

The group said there was a link between porn and human trafficking.

A second billboard alleges two in three Toowoomba residents "agree porn is having a negative impact on society" and a third states "real people need real love".

Related Items

anti-porn city church city free from porn editors picks porn theocracy
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Kevin Hogan reveals personal turmoil after crossbench move

    premium_icon Kevin Hogan reveals personal turmoil after crossbench move

    Politics "YOU never take anything for granted in life, certainly not political life."

    HIGHWAY: Resident's concerned about environmental impact

    premium_icon HIGHWAY: Resident's concerned about environmental impact

    News Tyndale couple says environment, house damaged

    Man dies in trail bike incident near Casino

    Man dies in trail bike incident near Casino

    News Emergency services were unable to revive the man at the scene

    Singer's Yamba song inspired by more than its beauty

    premium_icon Singer's Yamba song inspired by more than its beauty

    Music Watch singer's tribute to a close family member

    • 24th Sep 2018 8:11 AM

    Local Partners