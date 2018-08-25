Billionaire’s bold plan to save battling clubs

BILLIONAIRE Carlton powerbroker Bruce Mathieson says extra salary cap cash is the only way to resuscitate flatlining clubs.

The pokies king and Blues benefactor has proposed a plan that would hand underperforming AFL teams an additional $1 million-a-season to splurge on players.

"I'm talking about any side that hasn't won X-amount of games over three years," Mathieson said.

"People have asked what can the league do for these sort of clubs? And my opinion is, it doesn't matter what you do, it all comes down to money.

"And the player managers who manage these kids, that is all they are interested in."

Mathieson, 74, revealed he had developed a soft spot for the embattled Gold Coast Suns since retiring to the Sunshine state.

"I go to 80 or 90 per cent of the games up here," he said.

It’s been a tough year for Stuart Dew and the Suns. Picture: AAP Images

"I love Carlton, but it wouldn't matter who is playing, if there's a game of footy on over the road I'll go and watch it. My wife loves it as a day out and we love footy and I want the Suns to be every bit as successful as Carlton, because it's good for footy and it's good for the area.

"You tell me who is going to come to the Suns next year? But if you can get another 300 grand a year where do you play?

"What did (Gary) Ablett come up here for? It's the only way you are going to fix it I can tell you.

"The league spends - and wastes - millions and millions and millions of dollars up here and they're not even hitting the mark, because they're not giving it to the players."

Mathieson said the salary cap splash would fast reduce the gap between the game's powerhouse and cellar-dweller clubs.

"And I'm not just talking Carlton, I'm talking what should be done if the league wants to square these things up," Mathieson said.

"You look at Richmond, look at Collingwood, look at three or four of the good sides, they can bargain off a couple of their players and get real class, young recruits, and they can cover them.

"The Suns and Freo now, they can't do that. The Suns haven't got money or anything like that so they can never get out of the mire.

Carlton is in the middle of a long term rebuild. Picture: AAP Images

"The player managers, they are all fleeces anyway, they would sell themselves for anything, so if they can get another 200 grand a year for three or four years what will they say? 'It's a good deal'.

"I was talking to a couple of (club) bosses up here and they were saying, 'Geez, what do you do?' And I just said, 'Well the league has to give you a benefit to get players here'.

"What way other than a money incentive gets a player to you?

"Let's face it, the footballers are there to make as much money as they possibly can.

"If you're a player and your manager says, 'You don't want to go there', you've got to listen to him. And what does the manager listen to? He only listens to the till."