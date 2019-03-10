Man’s ‘petty’ revenge after $2b divorce

When Linda Macklowe filed for divorce from her billionaire husband of 58 years, it sparked a long and bitter legal battle.

A furious Mrs Macklowe made the decision in 2016 after it was revealed her husband, property mogul Harry Macklowe, had installed his younger French mistress Patricia Landeau in one of his luxury properties for years on end.

It became known as the "$2 billion divorce" after Mr Macklowe famously joked about offering his ex half of his staggering $2.6 billion wealth to leave him alone.

Over the years, they fought constantly over the division of their assets, including a $997 million art collection and their property portfolio.

Harry and Linda Macklowe, pictured in 2006, split after 58 years of marriage. Picture: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Dior

The former couple, who have two adult children, recently reached a settlement, although the details are not known.

This week, Mr Macklowe, 82, finally married Ms Landeau, who is in her early 60s.

However, the eccentric billionaire came up with an unusual way to celebrate the nuptials - and take a swipe at his ex-wife in the process.

Mr Macklowe has plastered a giant 12m by 7m, black and white photo of the happy couple on one of his New York buildings that can be seen far and wide, the New York Post revealed.

Harry Macklowe and Patricia Landeau's mid-town NYC mural. Picture: Tamara Beckwith/NY Post

Linda Macklowe, a Guggenheim Foundation trustee, lives just a short stroll away from the unmissable poster.

Mr Macklowe told the publication he had erected the Park Avenue installation to represent his pride in his relationship and achievements.

"Our smiling faces will be on a building that I built - and I am proud of my wife, my life, my friends and colleagues," he said, adding it "gives me a great thrill" to "share this moment of joy and happiness".

Harry Macklowe and Patricia Landeau finally married this week. Picture: Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

The former couple's colourful divorce proceedings made headlines around the world, with Mr Macklowe's lawyer accusing his ex of using their property as a "weapon".

Meanwhile, Linda Macklowe's lawyer accused Mr Macklowe of "dirty tricks" after his client accused her ex-husband of attempting to break into a wall to "annex a third of her unit to increase the size of the space he intended to share with Landeau", the New York Post reported.

In 2017, Mr Macklowe also told a string a "wife jokes" to reporters after leaving a New York courtroom.

"A kleptomaniac goes before a judge for stealing a can of fruit," one joke began.

"When the judge asks how many peaches are in the can, she says six. So the judge sentences the thief to six nights in jail. Then, all of a sudden, her husband stands up and says, 'Your honour! She also stole a can of peas'."

Mr Macklowe's new billboard stunt has caught the attention of social media users, with one Twitter using describing the move as a "big middle finger" to his ex-wife.

Another said the poster took "petty to a whole new level", while another said it was proof "men never grow up".

Ms Landeau is believed to have worn a $100,000 designer outfit for the lavish wedding, which was attended by hundreds of guests.

