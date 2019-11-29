Menu
Total of $200,000 earmarked for distribution to Nana Glen, Woolgoolga and surroundings RFS brigades
Billionaire’s offer to be matched by Crowe

Lesley Apps
29th Nov 2019 11:44 AM
ATLASSIAN billionaire Mike Cannon-Brookes has taken Russell Crowe's dirty sweaty Rabbitohs hat into a league of its own and Crowe has tweeted back he's willing to match it.

 

The socially conscious Cannon-Brookes offered Crowe $100,000AUD for the second-hand cap the Hollywood star wore while undertaking repair work on his property after recent bushfires "f&%$#ing smashed" his Nana Glen cattle property.

Cannon Brookes conditional offer to the star included signing the cap and writing "Today 's the Day" on it before giving to "a kid affected by the bushfires & make his day" before thanking Crowe for doing this.

Atlassian Co-founder and CEO Mike Cannon-Brookes Interview And Office Tour

Crowe responded within hours matching the bid and nominating the following local fire services donation recipients:

$10,000AUD each to Nana Glen 1 and 7

$5000AUD each to Coffs RFS, Karangi 7, Woolgoolga 1, Urunga 1, Coramba 1 and 7, Orara 1 and 9, Solitary 1 and 9, Bostabrick 1, Corindi 1 and 7, Sandy Beach, Moonee 1, Repton and MNC support 6.

Mike Cannon-Brookes's donation will double the amounts to $20,000 and $10,000 respectively totalling $200,000AUD between the actor and the IT billionaire.

Now who will be the lucky kid?

