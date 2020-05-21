Billowing winds slow Clarence fishing front

HOLY MACKEREL: If your going to catch your first Spanish mackerel, you might as well make it a good one. Ace Bell with his pop on a recent fishing trip. Picture: Graham Bell

HOLY MACKEREL: If your going to catch your first Spanish mackerel, you might as well make it a good one. Ace Bell with his pop on a recent fishing trip. Picture: Graham Bell

FISHING activity has slowed during the past week, partly ­affected by strong winds ­offshore.

Local charter boat operators are hoping the seas will be more acceptable when they get the clearance to end the close-down, but the restrictions on the number of passengers and access to the cabin will still apply.

In the estuaries, blackfish still appear to be the target for many anglers, with catches reported from most of the more popular spots around Yamba and Iluka and good catches being taken from the breakwall at Wooli.

Best weighed in was the 1.5kg catch taken by Yamba’s Dean Quill, who fished the T-Piece with cabbage weed bait.

Dean Quill from Yamba with another impressive Luderick at 1.5kg weighed at Marina Boat & Tackle.

This spot has fished particularly well during the past few weeks but care must be taken to ensure suitable footwear is worn, because the rocks can be very slippery.

Just around the corner, and further along the Yamba wall, Chris Webb of Grafton picked up a fish of 918g.

Bream are being taken throughout the river, with catches from the Grafton bridge to the sea and some of the best catches being taken on Shark Bay.

Biggest weighed in was the 1.5kg catch by Chris Cook of Woombah, closely followed by Cory Taylor’s 1.202kg.

In the river, Greg Dennis of Grafton scored one of 1.15kg at Turkeys Nest, and Pip Theobold got one of 830g.

On the other side of the river, Mathew Dyer of South Grafton landed one of 770g.

With school jewfish being taken around the headlands and beaches, Ben Major of Angourie landed an impressive 10.4kg catch.

Peter Miller of Iluka made his catch of 7.6kg at Shark Bay

Big tailor are still on the bite around the headlands, with Joel Waters of Wooli scoring one of 2.28kg at Wilsons ­Headland.

Several tarwhine were weighed in during the week. The biggest was 1.2kg, taken by Mark Thomas, who fished Iluka Main Beach.

Joel Stewart made his tarwhine catch of 660g at Iluka Bluff.