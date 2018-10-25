Bill's 'dulcimer' tones keep him going round the country

Bill Shipman, of Coffs Harbour with his "backwards" dulcimer he built played at the Clarence Valley Country Music Muster.

BILL SHIPMAN hands glide across a dulcimer across his lap as he prepares for his set at the Clarence Valley Country Music Muster.

"I only started building these 10 years ago,” he said. "Dulcimers have 3 strings, and I couldn't find one so I built it.

"But when I found out how they are supposed to be I realised this one the strings are on backwards - but it sounds great so that's the way it'll stay.”

The 88-year-old is a regular on the country music circuit, and though he's not paid a cent for his work, he travels around playing music to adoring crowds across Australia.

"Last year I went to Bundaberg twice, Maleny, Texas, Gunnedah, Nymboida - all around the place.”

"I've had a bit of trouble with my heart this year, because I'm pushing 88 years, but I'm okay at the moment so I came up for a day with a mate to have a play.”

Mr Shipman's musical journey began as a 16-year-old country music singer, playing with such artists as Buddy Williams and Smokey Dawson.

"I could sing a bit one time, a long time ago,” he laughed. "With the dulcimer you sit down to play it. I play a bit of guitar too but the voice is not like it used to be.”

Mr Shipman said he had always loved county music, but it was the people he played to and met that made it worthwhile.

"A lot of places you go to you make some very good friends. There's lovely people everywhere you turn around,” he said.

"Some places you go you might not remember the people, but they remember you and that's the best part.

"While ever I've got green grass between my toes and I'm vertical I'll keep playing for them.”

The Clarence Valley Country Music Muster official started on Monday, with many people lining up before gates opened to get their spot.

It attracts thousands to the Calliope property, and this year is headlined by country artist Beccy Cole on Saturday night.

For a full program and ticket information visit https://www.cvcmuster.com.au