Billy Cart derby called off

THE familiar roll and rumble of billy cart's flying down the Maclean Showground Hill on Australia Day will be silent this year.

A letter from the Maclean Lions Club has stated that due to a reassessment of the activities, the club will not be running the derby in 2018.

Club vice president Denise Worrill said that the decision was taken to bring the greatest number of benefits to the community they served.

"We have reluctantly taken this step because our club membership is small, and the physical requirements of holding the Billy Cart Derby has become problematic,” she said.

"Like many Service Clubs, membership numbers are always an issue.”

The club will be continuing their work in holding the Brooms Head Sports Day , and will coordinate with the Maclean Chamber of Commerce to hold the very successful MacMarket Day.

Ms Worrill said that the club was always looking for members and anyone wishing to have fun, meet new people, enhance their social life and most importantly help their community by doing projects could contact her on 0468477758 or President Laurie on 66453599.