New era for Origin
Rugby League

Billy Slater drops Origin bombshell

29th May 2018 11:08 AM

VETERAN Queensland fullback Billy Slater has revealed this year's State of Origin series will be his last, announcing his retirement from the interstate arena.

The 34-year-old's decision follows Melbourne teammate Cameron Smith calling it quits from representative football just a couple of weeks ago.

Slater will play his 30th match for the Maroons in the series opener at the MCG next week.

His retirement also means he won't play for the Kangaroos.

"I just feel it's time," Slater said at a press conference on Tuesday morning. "I'm 35 this year. I've been through a fair bit. This will be the 15th year I play for Queensland.

"Honestly, I just think it's time."

Queensland has been hit with the retirements of several high profile stars over the past couple of years. The 2017 Origin series was the last time Johnathon Thurston and Cooper Cronk wore the maroon jersey and now Slater has joined Smith as part of the exodus.

The gun No. 1 made his Origin debut as a 20-year-old in 2004 and has been widely credited with changing the way fullbacks play the game. His fearless approach and blinding speed were hallmarks of a career that saw him win premierships, Origin series and World Cups.

On an individual front, he was crowned the Dally M Fullback of the Year twice, won the Clive Churchill Medal as man of the match in the 2009 grand final and won the Dally M Medal for the NRL's best player in 2011.

He also won the Golden Boot Award as the world's best player in 2008.

More to come ...

    Local Partners