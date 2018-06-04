Menu
Billy Slater and the Queensland Origin team hold an opposed session at Sanctuary Cove ahead of game 1 in Melbourne. Pics Adam Head
Rugby League

Slater in serious doubt for Origin I

by Phil Rothfield
4th Jun 2018 2:17 PM
QUEENSLAND'S State of Origin hopes have been rocked by news that champion fullback Billy Slater could be forced out of Origin I with a hamstring injury.

The Daily Telegraph understands Maroons coach Kevin Walters is considering Darius Boyd or Knights star Kalyn Ponga as a replacement.

Ponga and Milford travelled on Monday afternoon with the Maroons aiming to keep their options open.

The other option is to pick Michael Morgan or Cameron Munster at fullback.

Slater hurt his hamstring at training on Sunday.

Slater is in serious doubt for Origin I.
When contacted by The Daily Telegraph, Walters denied Slater had been ruled out.

Other sources in the QLD camp said the 29-game Origin superstar was definitely out.

It's a huge blow for the Maroons who already have to cope without Cameron Smith, Johnathan Thurston and Cooper Cronk this year.

 

QUEENSLAND'S OPTIONS

Option 1: Kalyn Ponga or Moses Mbye debut at fullback in relief of Slater.

Option 2: Michael Morgan moves to fullback with Anthony Milford, Moses Mbye or Kalyn Ponga replacing Morgan on the bench.

Option 3: Cameron Munster switches to fullback and Michael Morgan or Anthony Milford starts at five-eighth.

Option 4: Greg Inglis moves to fullback, Michael Morgan starts at centre and Milford, Mbye or Ponga comes in on the bench.

