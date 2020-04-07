Menu
"Man Of Steel" Australian Premiere - Arrivals
Celebrity

Bindi reveals Russell Crowe’s unusual wedding gift

by Amy Price
7th Apr 2020 4:34 PM
BINDI Irwin has revealed the unusual wedding gift actor Russell Crowe sent her after she and Chandler Powell tied the knot.

The couple married at Australia Zoo on March 25, hours before coronavirus restrictions on weddings took effect, meaning Crowe and other invited guests, outside Bindi's immediate family, could attend the nuptials.

 

Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell pose with a tree gifted to them by Russell Crowe for their wedding. Picture: Instagram/@bindisueirwin
Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell pose with a tree gifted to them by Russell Crowe for their wedding. Picture: Instagram/@bindisueirwin

Taking to Instagram to celebrate Crowe's 56th birthday on Tuesday, Bindi revealed Crowe had sent the newlyweds a fig tree as a wedding gift.

"You'll always be part of our family. Even though we can't see you right now, we're giving the beautiful fig you gifted us a hug and thinking of you," Bindi wrote alongside a photo of the tree, and an accompanying card, which read "Presented to Bindi and Chandler to commemorate their wedding, love from, Russell Crowe and family".

Bindi Irwin and Russell Crowe arrive at the
Bindi Irwin and Russell Crowe arrive at the "Man Of Steel" Australian premiere on June 24, 2013 in Sydney, Australia. Picture: Brendon Thorne/Getty Images

Crowe has been a close fried to Terri, Bindi and Robert Irwin since Steve Irwin died in 2006.

"He is such a good person, and a very good friend to our family, and I actually do really love him because he loved Steve and they were such good friends," Terri told U on Sunday last month.

"You know, he stepped up so much when Steve died. Russell was the very first person to call me afterwards, and he just said, 'I am so, so sorry'.

"It meant a lot".

bindi irwin bindi irwin wedding celebrity editors picks russell crowe

