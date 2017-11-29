Bird Country author to sign copies of her Valley based book

Author Claire Aman with a copy of her book Bird Country. Meet her in Yamba on Saturday.

PRIZE-winning author Claire Aman, of Grafton, will be in Yamba this weekend to sign copies of her latest book, Bird Country, a collection of short stories inspired by life in the Clarence Valley.

According to Claire, inspiration for the stories came from walking her dog around Grafton, the people she met when she lived beside the Grafton Bridge, and the author's fascination with the creaky parts of the Clarence Valley.

"I find Grafton a really inspiring place,” she said. "There are no clichés in Grafton in the way there are in some other North Coast towns.”

The 16 short stories were written over a 10-year period and have been published in literary anthologies, won prizes, and one story, Jap Floral, has been read on ABC radio.

Writing things down has been Claire's way to make sense of things in her life, and she said being a published writer was a bonus.

Claire will be signing copies of Bird Country at the Book Warehouse at Yamba Fair Shopping Centre on Saturday, December 2, 10am-noon.