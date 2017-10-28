Bird fanciers getting twitchy ahead of spotting marathon

GRAFTON bird expert Dr Greg Clancy and a band of fellow ornithological enthusiasts are getting twitchy.

Dr Clancy will lead Gary Eggins, Russell Jago and Saul Dixon, otherwise known as the Black-Necked Stalkers, in this year's Birdlife Australia Twitchathon.

The Twitchathon is a manic 30 hours of birdwatching, brought on by the appearance of species of birds making their annual migration to Australia.

Dr Clancy said teams of birdwatchers would be moving across the state spotting and cataloguing as many different bird species as they can.

"Some of them start their day right out west in Mallee Country and border country and move to the coast.

"The Black-Necked Stalkers won't be going out so far. We'll begin at Warialda and move to the coast through the Clarence Valley."

He said for a sighting to be official, the majority of the team had to spot the bird and agree to its identity. The details are then recorded.

The Black-Necked Stalkers have listed their team as Clancy, Jago and Eggins with Dixon as a non-spotting scribe.

"This makes it easier for us to get a majority for a sighting," Dr Clancy said.

The team has enjoyed success in previous Twitchathons, without picking the major prize.

"Because we don't travel right out west, we miss chances to spot a lot of species," Dr Clancy said.

"But we have won sections like the most birds spotted per kilometre.

"But we have a personal best of spotting 228 species in 20 hours and our aim will be to beat our PB."

That will be easier this year, since organisers increased the time from 24 to 30 hours.

"For OH&S reasons there's a six-hour period when you can't drive, but that's good, because we now get 24 hours of birding," Dr Clancy said.