Birth of a new book: Grafton's early midwives

Robyn Higham with her new book about early midwiffery in Grafton and South Grafton.

Robyn Higham with her new book about early midwiffery in Grafton and South Grafton. Adam Hourigan

REMEMBER a 2015 article about a pending book that was being researched and written about the history of Grafton's early midwives? Well that publication has just been successfully delivered by its author and researcher Robyn Higham

Inspired by the private residential hospital birth of her husband John at South Grafton's Euleen in Bligh St, South Grafton, Robyn's mid-wife odyssey began with a knock at the door.

"We explained to the owners (of Euleen) why we were interested in this particular house. They invited us in and said they had lived there for 50 years. The house still had its original internal walls of vertical tongue and groove boards, 12ft high ceilings, and an arch in the hallway. The five bedrooms had French doors opening out onto verandahs and the two front rooms had been used as the Maternity Hospital.”

Struck with the desire to find out more and the fact there was no definitive publication exploring the area's midwiffery in the early days of settlement and the private hospitals in which they worked, Robyn began collating information and photographs to produce a book, egged on by well known Clarence historian Nola Mackay.

"She encouraged me to document any local histories I came across and it went from there.”

The search began at the Clarence River Historical Society research room, a midwives folder which contained a few names of nurses and private hospitals, the starting point of the two-year exercise which has now resulted in a comprehensive 70-page publication.

Robyn said the support from community members was overwhelming many sharing birth certificates to reveal the midwives of those eras.

"This enabled me to put together an amazing jig-saw of a group of very incredible women who went out, often on foot or on horseback, to homes to deliver babies. I could not have achieved so much without the community's help.”

The publication Early Midwives in Grafton and South Grafton features the stories of 32 midwives from either side of the river.

Robyn said the earliest of our midwives learnt from their mothers or grandmothers and their skills were passed down through the generations.

"Many were either unmarried, or had been widowed at an early age and had a family to rear, so became nurses and midwives to support themselves.”

She said it had been an exciting project to work especially identifying many of the Private Hospitals and finding them still standing today albeit operating in very different fields.

For instance Park View is now Sissy's Collectables in Prince Street; Nurse Spalding lived at Kinnaird in Queen Street; Euleen is now private home in Bligh Street; Nurse Spicer's home The Pines is in Bent Street along with another former hospital called Tara.

But is wasn't all smooth sailing as a few frustrations prevailed due to insufficient information and the demolishment of key buildings.

Robyn said one of the more interesting things she found during her research was that despite Clarence House being built as a general hospital for Dr Earle Page in South Grafton in 1904, and Runnymede on the Grafton in 1910, women still preferred a midwife to deliver their babies in the comfort of their own home if possible.

She said Private Maternity Hospitals in general were phased out after World War Two.

"Many were then used for returned soldiers who came home injured or ill. Local mothers then had no alternative but to go to Runnymede, in Fitzroy Street, which became solely a maternity hospital.”

During the course of compiling stories for her book she found that the midwives of Grafton and South Grafton still held very fond memories for many people. "Some of the well-remembered ones were Nurse McKnight in Bacon Street, Nurse Waugh in Cambridge Street, Nurse Ormond in Bligh and later Cambridge Streets, and Nurse Grant in Bent Street.”

You can read more about these amazing ladies and their peers in Early Midwives in Grafton and South Grafton which is on sale for $20 from Schaffer House Museum or directly from the author. To get in touch with Robyn email: jrhigham@aapt.net.au