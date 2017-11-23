Menu
Birthday celebration parties away with $10 airfares

CHEAP FLIGHTS: Be quick and book a discount flight with Tigerair to celebrate the airline's 10th birthday.
Keagan Elder
by

BUDGET airline Tigerair will celebrate its 10th birthday by releasing fares starting from $10 across its 24 domestic routes.

It was on this day 10 years ago the first Tigerair flight took off from Melbourne to the Gold Coast.

As part of the deal you can fly from Coffs Harbour to Sydney for $10 between May 4 - June 29.

Or fly from Coffs to Melbourne for $30 from May 2 - June 27.

You'll have to be quick booking as there are only 200 of these Sydney or Melbourne fares. The sale ends tomorrow or when fares sell out.

Tigerair head of communications Vanessa Regan said to date close to 26 million passengers had flown with the airline and about 16.6 million had flown for less than $100.

To book and see the terms and conditions, visit www.tigerair.com.au.

Topics:  cheap flights coffs harbour tigerair

Coffs Coast Advocate
