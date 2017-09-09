22°
Birthday girls celebrate 90th with Tartan Brushy friends

Tartan Brushies Aileen Bryant, Jean Leather and Melva Thorley cut their 90th birthday cake.
by Jarrard Potter

NINETIETH birthdays don't come around too often, but to celebrate three on the one day is a real cause for celebration.

Last week the Tartan Brushy RSL Day Club celebrated with members who are having their 90th birthday this year, with particular attention being paid to Aileen Bryant, Melva Thorley and Jean Leather, who just happened to be turning 90 on the day.

Clarence MP Chris Gulptus joins another Tartan Brushy nonagenarian, Edith Brown
This is the sixth Nonagenarian Day that the Brushies have held, and Maclean RSL Sub-Branch president Steve Walton said the Day Clubs are a wonderful way for older members of the community to stay connected.

"You don't have to be a veteran or an ex-service person to belong,” he said.

"Day Clubs are all about providing people in our community with the opportunity to develop new friendships and participate in activities that enhance their health and wellbeing”

Special guests Chris Guluptis MP and RSL Day Clubs state co-ordinator Tom Barnsley wished all of the ladies a very happy birthday and their kind words of support for all in attendance were well received.

The Tartan Brushies meet every Tuesday between 10am and 2pm at the Brushgrove Hall. If you would like to join the Brushies or you are interested in becoming a volunteer, see their website at www.macleanrsl.org.au/day-club.

