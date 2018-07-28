Menu
Family birthday turns violent.
Birthday party ends in violence

by SAM BIDEY
28th Jul 2018 8:23 AM
A FAMILY birthday party turned violent when one woman "lost control" and began repeatedly punching another, a court has heard.

Julie Beryl Charlie pleaded guilty to assault occasioning bodily harm when she fronted Townsville Magistrates Court.

Charlie assaulted a woman at a family member's birthday party after getting involved in an argument Magistrate Richard Lehmann said she should have stayed out of.

Police prosecutor Len Brown said the victim attended the house party on March 24, 2018, to take her children who were at the time under the care of her former partner who was at the residence.

Mr Brown said when the victim and her former partner got into a verbal argument Charlie approached the victim from behind and punched her to the side of her head, near the right ear.

Defence lawyer Leah Hallam said Charlie's actions were out of character and she had been drinking prior to the assault.

Magistrate Lehmann placed Charlie on a 12-month probation order with conditions she undergo counselling.

A conviction was not recorded.

