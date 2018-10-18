Bishop supports national apology to victims

The consecration of the Reverend Doctor Murray Alexander Harvey as a Bishop in the Church of God and his Installation as the twelfth Bishop of Grafton.

The consecration of the Reverend Doctor Murray Alexander Harvey as a Bishop in the Church of God and his Installation as the twelfth Bishop of Grafton. Ebony Stansfield

The newly elected spiritual leader of North Coast Anglicans has given strong support to a projected apology by Prime Minister, Scott Morrison, to victims and survivors of institutional child sexual abuse.

Bishop of Grafton, Dr Murray Harvey said it is vital for churches and other institutions to show genuine, public solidarity with all victims and survivors.

Mr Morrison will deliver a National Apology to victims and survivors of Institutional Child Sexual Abuse on Monday October 22.

"The National Apology will acknowledge and apologise to abused children for the appalling violence by the very people who were supposed to care for them, leaving immeasurable and lasting damage,” Dr Harvey said.

"It will pay tribute to victims and survivors of institutional child sexual abuse, many of whom have so bravely shared their stories through the Royal Commission into Institutional Child Sexual Abuse.

"Our Diocese will support the Prime Minister's apology in a public and tangible way.”

To coincide with the apology a service will be held in Christ Church Cathedral Grafton.

TThe service, prepared by the Dean of Grafton, the Very Reverend Dr Greg Jenks, is entitled: Never Again: A Liturgy of Prayerful Solidarity with all those impacted by the sexual abuse of children.

"The late afternoon service will offer those attending the chance to pray for and with survivors,” Dr Harvey said.

"The service is modelled after a similar one held recently at St John's Cathedral, Brisbane, attended by numerous survivors.

"The Brisbane service was well received and had a powerful impact on those attending.”

The Grafton service will start at 6pm on Wednesday, October 24 in Christ Church Cathedral. Anyone is welcome to attend.

Dr Harvey said the Grafton Diocese was one of the first church organisations in Australia to publicly apologise to victims of institutional sexual abuse of children and has paid out more than $2-million in restitution.