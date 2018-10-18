Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The consecration of the Reverend Doctor Murray Alexander Harvey as a Bishop in the Church of God and his Installation as the twelfth Bishop of Grafton.
The consecration of the Reverend Doctor Murray Alexander Harvey as a Bishop in the Church of God and his Installation as the twelfth Bishop of Grafton. Ebony Stansfield
News

Bishop supports national apology to victims

Adam Hourigan
by
18th Oct 2018 1:01 AM

The newly elected spiritual leader of North Coast Anglicans has given strong support to a projected apology by Prime Minister, Scott Morrison, to victims and survivors of institutional child sexual abuse.

Bishop of Grafton, Dr Murray Harvey said it is vital for churches and other institutions to show genuine, public solidarity with all victims and survivors.

Mr Morrison will deliver a National Apology to victims and survivors of Institutional Child Sexual Abuse on Monday October 22.

"The National Apology will acknowledge and apologise to abused children for the appalling violence by the very people who were supposed to care for them, leaving immeasurable and lasting damage,” Dr Harvey said.

"It will pay tribute to victims and survivors of institutional child sexual abuse, many of whom have so bravely shared their stories through the Royal Commission into Institutional Child Sexual Abuse.

"Our Diocese will support the Prime Minister's apology in a public and tangible way.”

To coincide with the apology a service will be held in Christ Church Cathedral Grafton.

TThe service, prepared by the Dean of Grafton, the Very Reverend Dr Greg Jenks, is entitled: Never Again: A Liturgy of Prayerful Solidarity with all those impacted by the sexual abuse of children.

"The late afternoon service will offer those attending the chance to pray for and with survivors,” Dr Harvey said.

"The service is modelled after a similar one held recently at St John's Cathedral, Brisbane, attended by numerous survivors.

"The Brisbane service was well received and had a powerful impact on those attending.”

The Grafton service will start at 6pm on Wednesday, October 24 in Christ Church Cathedral. Anyone is welcome to attend.

Dr Harvey said the Grafton Diocese was one of the first church organisations in Australia to publicly apologise to victims of institutional sexual abuse of children and has paid out more than $2-million in restitution.

anglican diocese bishop murray harvey national apology
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Grafton GP charged after AFP raids

    premium_icon Grafton GP charged after AFP raids

    Crime Charges include dealing in the proceeds of crime and aiding and abet child stealing.

    • 18th Oct 2018 1:30 AM
    Deadline for Ulmarra Pool

    premium_icon Deadline for Ulmarra Pool

    Council News Final chance for Ulmarra community

    • 18th Oct 2018 1:00 AM
    Knife wielder escapes jail for now with rare sentence option

    premium_icon Knife wielder escapes jail for now with rare sentence option

    Crime Rare option given to woman found guilty of knife attack

    • 18th Oct 2018 1:00 AM
    Family business on the market after 70 years of service

    premium_icon Family business on the market after 70 years of service

    News Popular Maclean store set to sell

    • 18th Oct 2018 1:00 AM

    Local Partners