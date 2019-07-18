Menu
Police are appealing for information after a Bison was shot and killed at a property on Mardells Road, Central Bucca.
Police are appealing for information after a Bison was shot and killed at a property on Mardells Road, Central Bucca. Contributed
News

Bison killed and skinned in cruel act

Rachel Vercoe
by
26th Jun 2019 8:30 AM | Updated: 3:25 PM
Subscriber only

A CRUEL act has left a local livestock owner devastated after the discovery that one of their bison was killed and skinned.

Police are appealing for information after a bison was shot and killed at the property on Mardells Rd, Central Bucca.

Around 10pm on Saturday, June 15 gunshots were heard on the property, police said.

It was later discovered the five-year-old animal had been shot and skinned, with the skin then stolen by the offender/s.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact their local police station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

