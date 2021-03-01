Bitter Broncos-Storm feud lands in court

New Brisbane Broncos CEO Dave Donaghy, with wife Sharyn, son Hugh, 7, daughter Pippa, 6, and Oscar the dog, is seeking to begin at the club immediately despite the Melbourne Storm seeking an injunction. Photographer: Liam Kidston

Fears that Brisbane is set to pinch NRL supercoach Craig Bellamy are central to Melbourne Storm's legal stoush with former CEO Dave Donaghy, court documents have revealed.

The battle on Monday landed in the Melbourne Supreme Court where the Storm have applied for an injunction preventing Mr Donaghy from taking up his role with their NRL rivals.

The feud over Mr Donaghy between the high-powered clubs has become bitter as the Storm seek to enforce a six-month non-compete clause which would prevent him from taking the reins at Red Hill until August 1.

The Broncos announced in February the former journalist would take over from outgoing boss Paul White, who left the club last week after ten years in charge.

Former Storm CEO Dave Donaghy was earlier in the year announced as Brisbane’s new CEO. Photographer: Liam Kidston

According to an affidavit filed by Storm lawyer Leon Zwier, Mr Donaghy had agreed to a clause in his contract which stated he could not work for a competitor for six months after the termination of his employment.

Mr Donaghy has maintained that he would not divulge confidential information which he obtained during his stint as CEO from July 2015 to January 31 this year.

The Storm are arguing Mr Donaghy had access to player and coach contracts and details of sponsor and government agreements, which could be used by the Broncos to steal players, staff and clients and give them an unfair competitive advantage.

"Donaghy knows the details of Craig Bellamy's employment with Melbourne Storm," Mr Zwier said.

"Mr Bellamy is a leading coach in the NRL. His contract expires next year and will be up for renegotiation.

"The Broncos are trying to recruit Mr Bellamy as a coach or consultant. Donaghy has a pre-existing relationship with Bellamy and is aware of the terms that Melbourne Storm is prepared to offer Mr Bellamy."

The Broncos have on three previous occasions failed to convince Bellamy to return to Brisbane, where he began his career as an assistant coach, and were reported to be ready to offer him a position in their football department above new coach Kevin Walters.

Melbourne coach Craig Bellamy celebrates victory with Cameron Smith after the 2020 NRL Grand Final. Picture: Brett Costello

Mr Donaghy also had valuable salary cap information about two Storm players whose contracts are being currently negotiated and which marquee players from rival clubs they were targeting to sign for 2022, Mr Zwier said.

The Storm also argue he had access to the club's HR drive, including a top secret folder - which could only be accessed by nine staff members - which set out confidential salary cap and list management information.

Included on the drive was the club's salary cap calculations and road map for the next four years and modelling "on salary cap strategies until 2024 (which frames player targets)".

They also pointed out that he had access to a secret "application" which was created in conjunction with the University of the Sunshine Coast which analyses statistics to determine which players are "elite" and was used to prioritise signing targets.

As well as earning a $457,000 wage for the 2020 season, the Storm also in 2017 paid, by way of a loan, the stamp duty on the purchase of Mr Donaghy's $2.5 million four-bedroom home in the affluent beachside suburb Hampton.

"Melbourne Storm provided the funding to Donaghy on the basis that he acknowledged and agreed to be bound by every aspect of his employment contract, including the restraints," Mr Zwier said.

In May 2018, the Storm agreed to forgive parts of the loan if Mr Donaghy agreed to remain with the Storm.

However Mr Donaghy has claimed that the Storm have not paid him his proper entitlements in a $50,000 bonus and a $31,500 reimbursement after his salary was docked during the COVID outbreak in 2020.

Mr Donaghy represented himself before the Melbourne Supreme Court where it was heard that last year all Storm staff had their wages initially reduced because of expected shortfalls in profits due to the epidemic, however all those payments were eventually reinstated.

If it is found that the Storm have not met their obligations, the non-compete clause could be considered void, which would open the door for Donaghy to begin immediately.

Barrister Jeffery Gleeson QC, who represented the Storm during the hearing, said that Mr Donaghy had not met the criteria to be paid his bonus.

Justice Michael McDonald cast doubt on whether the clause, which had sidelined Mr Donaghy, was fair and legally enforceable.

As well, he pointed out that after Mr Donaghy last year informed the Storm that he was in discussions with the Broncos, the club's chief financial officer Ashley Tucker was on October 29 installed as an acting CEO.

Between then and when Mr Donaghy left the club, he reported to Mr Tucker and Justice McDonald said that he was effectively "demoted", despite having a "concrete" contract with the club.

Justice McDonald questioned whether his six-month non-compete period therefore should have begun on November 1, which would mean he would be available to start work with the Broncos on April 1.