Bitter-sweet finish for Bobcats season at NCF awards

FOOTBALL: It was a bitter-sweet finish to the season for the Maclean Bobcats Premier League, as while their finals dreams ended in agony their coach and captain were recognised with awards from North Coast Football.

Doyle said he was surprised to be even nominated for the award.

"I really wasnt expecting it at all, I wasn't event going to go to the awards night,” he said.

"I've been playing senior football for about ten years and this is the first time I've won this award. I didn't think I had that great a year, that's why I was so surprised but I'm stoked with it.

"I felt I concentrated a little more on being a captain this year, and I guess that might have been part of why I won.”

Mavridis said Doyle was a deserving winner of the award and had shown exceptional leadership qualities throughout the season.

"He was a standout for us and really took on a leadership role this year,” Mavridis said.

"Having a few of the older guys retire in the past few seasons that was what we needed, someone else to step up and lead the guys on the field and off the field and I think he did that really well.”

Not leaving the awards night empty handed himself, Mavridis said he was honoured to win the Coach of the Year award in just his first season at the helm of the Bobcats.

"It feel awesome, it feels really good to get that recognition from your peers who are coaches who have been doing it for years,” he said.

"Having received the nomination was good in itself but I never thought for a second that I'd be the one that got most of the votes.”

With nine other members of the Maclean Bobcats receiving nominations for awards, Mavridis said the club was in a good place to build into next year.

"It just shows we're going in the right direction and we want to get this club continuing on the right path,” he said.