Bitumen bandits scam $30k from Clarence businessman

This truck and workmen, who Queensland Police pictured on their Facebook page, are the same group who scammed Grafton businesses this week.

BITUMEN bandits scamming unwary people into paying for substandard asphalting jobs have returned to the Clarence Valley.

A person, who wished to remain anonymous, said he knew of at least two Grafton business owners who had been scammed this week.

He said one of the businesses had been hit with a bill of $30,000 for the work.

He said Queensland police in Mooloolaba had posted warnings on Facebook about the group, believed to be four men with heavy Irish accents.

“This has been going on for years,” the man said. “It’s the same story every time you hear about it.

“They show up at your door saying they have some bitumen left over from a job and can give you a good deal.

“The demand payment upfront, then they leave and it’s nearly impossible to contact them.”

He said the work is always shoddy and the materials substandard.

“They don’t prepare the ground properly,” he said. “The just fill in any holes with gravel and then put gravel down and a single layer of bitumen.

“After you’ve driven on it a few times all you’ve got left is the stones.”

He said the group water down the bitumen, which makes its even less effective as a binding and sealing agent.

He said the businessman who was scammed for $30,000, identified the group as the same one Queensland police warned about last month.

“He said it was the same truck and the same people as got him,” the man said.

The NSW Department of Fair Trading has taken action against these people in the past.

Last year it fined a company $60,000 for carrying out substandard work.

“I can’t work out how it’s not fraud,” the unnamed man said.

“It’s well-known now these people have no intention of doing what they say they’re going to do.”

He noted they also always misrepresent themselves as a group working on local jobs.

“Here they say they’ve been doing a job on the highway and have some bitumen left over, which sounds plausible,” he said.

“But they haven’t. They’ve been ripping people off in Queensland and now they’re heading south.”