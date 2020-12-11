Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A bizarre $79 million find inside an excavator, imported into Australia from the UK, has sparked dramatic searches across Sydney’s western suburbs.
A bizarre $79 million find inside an excavator, imported into Australia from the UK, has sparked dramatic searches across Sydney’s western suburbs.
Crime

Bizarre $79 million find in excavator

by Erin Lyons
11th Dec 2020 9:16 AM

Five men have been arrested after 448kg of MDMA was found concealed inside an excavator imported into Australia from the UK.

Australian Federal Police searched several homes across Sydney's west on Wednesday, including across Blacktown, Mortlake, Homebush and Greystanes, seizing $1.2 million in cash.

The MDMA found in the excavator. Picture: AFP
The MDMA found in the excavator. Picture: AFP

Two men were arrested, while another three were apprehended in London.

The haul has an estimated street value of $79 million.

Police and border force officials will address the media later on Friday.

More to come

Originally published as Bizarre $79 million find in excavator

Five men have been arrested. Picture: AFP
Five men have been arrested. Picture: AFP
crime drugs police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CRASH: Does Grafton have a reverse-parking problem?

        Premium Content CRASH: Does Grafton have a reverse-parking problem?

        News Incidents of cars mounting kerb and crashing into shops more common, as three incidents in a week take place

        Meet the man behind Gulmarrad’s bold new development

        Premium Content Meet the man behind Gulmarrad’s bold new development

        News Every time Ben Campbell drove past the large empty lot he would daydream about what...

        $15m plan to keep our retirees close to home

        Premium Content $15m plan to keep our retirees close to home

        News ‘It wasn’t very pleasant for them. They often found it difficult and very...

        No vacancy: Towns all booked out in tourism revival

        Premium Content No vacancy: Towns all booked out in tourism revival

        News Aussie holiday-makers are frantically snapping up hotspots