Bizarre audio as plane almost hits object

Cockpit audio reportedly from an American Airlines flight has revealed a shocking close encounter with a "fast-moving cylindrical object" over New Mexico.

The mysterious incident occurred yesterday during a flight between Cincinnati and Phoenix.

The strange encounter, which happened above a remote northeast corner of New Mexico, west of Des Moines, involved AA Flight 2292, an Airbus A302.

Steve Douglass, an experienced radio interceptor, claims to have heard the strange transmission while recording from his arsenal of scanners.

In the radio transmission, the pilot can be heard telling air traffic control in Albuquerque about a mysterious object.

He says: "Do you have any targets up here?

"We just had something go right over the top of us.

"I hate to say this but it looked like a long cylindrical object that almost looked like a cruise missile type of thing - moving really fast right over the top of us."

The plane was apparently travelling at 650km/h at the time.

The American Airlines incident occurred close to the White Sands Missile range in New Mexico.

Mr Douglass claims that no significant military aircraft presence was noted in the area at the time, reported to be just after 1pm local time.

The flight went on to land in Phoenix with no further incidents.

An American Airlines spokesman said: "At this time, we do not have any indication the radio transmission was from the flight crew on board American Airlines Flight 2292 on February 21."

It comes after a string of strange incidents involving UFO-like objects flying close to passenger jets.

In 2018, bizarre footage showed a saucer-shaped object speeding after and overtaking a passenger jet in Lincoln, New Hampshire.

Footage from 2018 showed a UFO-like object speeding after a passenger jet in Lincoln, New Hampshire.

And in 2019, a mysterious white "flying saucer" was filmed hovering over Area 51, near a new aircraft hangar.

It was seen by hikers who climbed the Kikaboo Peak in Nevada, USA, which overlooks the secretive US air base, thought to be where the latest aircraft technology is tested.

