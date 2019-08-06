Gympie siege accused says he was taken hostage

One of the men accused of being involved with last week's nine-hour Louisa St siege has said he was "taken hostage” by the other man involved..

A GYMPIE man has claimed he was an "unwilling participant" in a nine-hour siege which forced a family of four to flee their Louisa St house under threats of violence.

Cody Steven Hazelgrove told Gympie Magistartes Court yesterday "a lot of the facts in this case aren't true" as he attempted to argue his own release from custody on bail.

Representing himself from the dock, Mr Hazelgrove said he was sitting at home "minding my own business" when another man arrived with a machete and told him to come with him.

"I was taken hostage by this person," he said.

However, his pleas were shut down by Magistrate Chris Callaghan who said he could not legally hear them in the bail proceedings.

"You can't tell me what the facts according to you are," Mr Callaghan said.

"The law prohibits it."

Mr Hazelgrove's request for bail was objected to by police.

In their submission, which Mr Callaghan read out loud, police said the 35-year-old was an "unacceptable risk to the community".

They allege Mr Hazelgrove and another man were driving a white Subaru Forrester on Louisa St on August 1 when they crashed into the front yard of a house about 9.50pm.

They fled the scene and ran into the backyard of another home, this belonging to the Bowden family, the court heard.

Police said Mrs Bowden was alerted to their presence when she heard dogs barking.

"She assumed they were in a crash and called police," the court heard.

The Bowden's 7-year-old daughter then alerted her mother the men were still in the backyard; she called police again and woke her husband up. When he spoke to them, one of them pointed a machete at Mr Bowden and "lunged at him". The family fled the house, and the two men barricaded themselves inside.

The siege ended at 7.30am the next day; Mr Hazelgrove allegedly surrendering by climbing out a window and his co-accused by walking out the door.

Police allege 1.88g of methylamphetamine and three syringes were found in the crashed car.

Mr Hazelgrove faces four charges over the event: trespass, break-and-enter at night whilst armed, and possessing dangerous drugs.

Mr Callaghan also referred to a submitted mental health risk screen test, which said Mr Hazelgrove's actions were "more consistent with drug induced psychosis", and a criminal history spanning almost 20 years and including charges of robbery and unlawful possession.