Bizarre open letter says Arkan a ‘victim’ in blueberry case

An open letter purported to be from Cr John Arkan's "ex-wife" Surinder Kaur.

An open letter purported to be from Cr John Arkan's "ex-wife" Surinder Kaur.

A public apology to Coffs Harbour City Councillor John Arkan, purporting to have been written by his "ex-wife" Surinder Kaur, has been posted on social media.

The author apologises for causing him "great public embarrassment and trauma" and wishes him well in the future saying she will "pray to the universe that you get to fulfil your dream of becoming a senator".

The author describes Cr Arkan as a "victim" in the recent legal case in which he was ordered to pay more than $130k in damages and court costs for selling a particular strain of blueberry without the appropriate licence.

Surinder Kaur (far right) welcoming The Bollywood Express into Coffs Harbour Train Station in 2019.

The case was launched by Mountain Blue Orchards in relation to their Ridley 1111 plant variety known for its higher quality fruit (medium and firm with a dark blue colour and small picking scar) and an earlier availability than other varieties.

RELATED: Cr's blueberry bill grows to more than $130k

In the open letter/ media release, the author appears to accuse the company of targeting Cr Arkan and carrying out a threat to "wipe out your political career".

Mountain Blue Orchards managing director Andrew Bell is aware of the open letter.

"It's ridiculous - that's all the attention I am going to give it," Mr Bell said.

Cr John Arkan walking into a Council meeting in 2019.

Mr Bell says the costs and damages have been paid and a representative from his company has attended the Palmer Road, Woolgoolga property to remove the unauthorised plants.

Ownership of the property is discussed in the letter with the author describing it as "my personal property in which you (Cr Arkan) have no share".

The author goes on to say:

"It was my sole decision to get on the blueberry bandwagon. You were never in favour of this decision but did let me do what I wanted...Your biggest fault in becoming a victim in this case is that you didn't know much about the blueberry varieties etc as you are not a blueberry grower."

The author signs off saying: "It's my loss that I have made the decision to end your misery"

The couple were recently featured in the ABC program Back Roads which documented the circumstances of their arranged marriage and their prominence in Woolgoolga's community.