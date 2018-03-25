Elon Musk’s father had baby with stepdaughter

BILLIONAIRE inventor Elon Musk says his father Errol is a "terrible human being," while Errol says his famous son is a "spoiled child."

Now, a possible cause for the bitter Musk family feud has been revealed.

The Daily Mail reports that Errol, 72, has had a baby with his own stepdaughter, who is 42 years his junior.

The South African businessman has reportedly fathered a 10-month-old son with his stepdaughter Jana Bezuidenhout, 30, who was four when he married her mother Heide.

In an interview with the Mail, Errol claimed that he could "barely remember" Heide, who he was married to for 18 years.

Tech inventor Elon Musk is in the middle of a bitter family feud. Picture: Dylan Coker

It's reported that Elon went "berserk" when he discovered his father and stepsister, who he lived with when he was younger, were in a relationship and would be having a child together.

The unusual family situation may go some way to explaining the father and son's bitter public feud, with both Musk men exchanging furious sprays via the media in recent months.

Last year, the 46-year-old Tesla and SpaceX founder slammed his father and painted a picture of a lonely, painful upbringing.

"He was such a terrible human being. You have no idea," he told Rolling Stone magazine. "My dad will have a carefully thought-out plan of evil. He will plan evil."

But Musk would not go into specifics. "You have no idea about how bad. Almost every crime you can possibly think of, he has done. Almost every evil thing you could possibly think of, he has done ... It's so terrible, you can't believe it."

But he said his father was "not physically violent with me, he was only physically violent when I was very young". At the time Errol also told the publication via email that he had only ever "smacked" Elon once "on the bottom".

Elon Musk with ex-girlfriend, actress Amber Heard.

Errol recently hit back at his estranged son, describing the billionaire inventor as like a "spoiled child" who "needs to grow up" - and acknowledging stepdaughter Jana simply as his "girlfriend."

"Elon needs to grow up," Errol said. "He needs to get over himself. I'm not going to hit back. I'm going to wait until he comes to his senses. He's having a tantrum, like a spoiled child. He can't have what he wants and now I am apparently an evil monster."

He described Elon's fury at his decision to move back to South Africa as "tantrum number one". Tantrum number two was the pregnancy.

"I got my 30-year-old girlfriend Jana pregnant and we had a baby son, who is now 10 months old," he said. "Of course, I love him dearly, even though it wasn't planned. In my own cautious way I insisted on a DNA test to ensure he was mine.

"I told my daughter Ali about him because I thought she would be supportive and understanding. She said I was insane, mentally ill. She told the others and they went berserk. They think I'm getting senile and should go into an old age home, not have a life full of fun and a tiny baby," Errol said in the interview, which did not make clear that girlfriend Jana is in fact his stepdaughter.