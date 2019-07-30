Menu
QLD_GCB_NEWS_RARESTUFF_24JUL19_ROBB
News

Bizarre reason why Coast man is selling Picassos

by Amanda Robbemond
30th Jul 2019 7:40 AM
A GOLD Coast is man is looking to offload three signed Picassos, a Buzz Aldrin cheque and the Queen's signature for $10,000 each.

Why? Because they don't match the dark interior of his Surfers Paradise apartment.

Richard Duce, the former owner of shop Rare and Famous Memorabilia in Chevron Island, said if the items were to be sold retail, they would cost three times as much.

Richard Duce with a few of his rare paintings. Picture: Tertius Pickard
After repainting his apartment black - even the toilet paper is black - the avid collector said the items did not match his new decor and needed new homes.

"I just liked collecting things," he said. "I've been collecting stamps and coins since I was in my teens. Then I moved into rare coins."

But it was when he started a sporting hall of fame at the Marsden Tavern that his collection took off, eventually leading him to America where he was able to pick up unique items.

The Queen’s signature. Picture: Tertius Pickard
Some of the memorabilia he has come across in the past four decades include items from the Beatles, Elvis Presley and James Dean, as well as cheques from Walt Disney and Thomas Edison.

"It's difficult to come across authentic items," Mr Duce said.

"I almost bought the John Lennon album (Double Fantasy) that was signed for Mark Chapman (who later killed him). It was used in evidence but when I went to buy it, it had already been sold."

One of three Picasso lithographs up for sale. Picture: Tertius Pickard
Mr Duce said he obtained three signed Picasso lithographs around 2003. Two were signed in 1955 and 1954.

He came across the Queen's signature, signed on a Christmas card, in 2001, while he bought astronaut Buzz Aldrin's cheque to check against other signed items of his.

The items have been certified authentic.

To inquire about the items email richardgduce@gmail.com.

Buzz Aldrin’s cheque. Picture: Tertius Pickard
A second Picasso lithograph. Picture: Tertius Pickard
The third Picasso lithograph. Picture: Tertius Pickard
