Zendaya in the Euphoria trailer
TV

Bizarre sex scene slammed by viewers

by Lexie Cartwright
2nd Jul 2019 10:27 AM

HBO's new show Euphoria has already attracted controversy over its extremely graphic content, with "close to 30 penises" appearing on screen in one episode.

In the premiere alone, one character commits statutory rape with a 17-year-old trans girl and the show's lead Rue, played by A-list star Zendaya, overdoses on drugs.

The content was also too disturbing for actor Brian Bradley, 22, who shot scenes in the pilot before quitting the show, which is available to stream on Foxtel.

And now it seems they may have taken it too far.

Hunter Schafer and Zendaya in a scene from Euphoria.
Fans are blowing up on social media about the latest episode, which features an explicit fan-fiction sex scene between One Direction band members Harry Styles and Louis Tomlinson.

Tomlinson addressed the scene on Twitter, declaring: "I can categorically say that I was not contacted nor did I approve it."

The bizarre scene focused on writer Kat, played by Barbie Ferreira, who depicted a graphic story about "Larry Stylinson", the nickname for the fictional same-sex relationship between Styles and Tomlinson.

In the animated scene, which is narrated by Rue, Styles performs oral sex on Tomlinson before one of their shows.

Fans described the situation as "disgusting" and "disrespectful", with many predicting Tomlinson and Styles will sue the production company.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

