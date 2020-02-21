Bizarre twist at verdict time in child rape case

A WOMAN accused of dressing her nine-year-old daughter in a "Playboy outfit" and holding her hands while men sexually abused her was rushed to hospital at the same time the verdict in her trial was to be handed down.

The woman, who cannot be named, has pleaded not guilty in the Southport District Court to three counts of rape and one count each of maintaining a sexual relationship with a child, indecent treatment of a child and deprivation of liberty.

It is alleged the mother dressed the girl in a "Playboy outfit" with bunny ears and held the girl's hands while different men raped her.

The girl told police the incidents occurred while her father was in prison between May 2014 and May 2015.

The girl told the court the incidents happened almost every second night.

After three days of evidence in a judge-only trial, Judge David Kent was set to hand down his verdict about 2pm yesterday.

Barrister John McInnes, instructed by Legal Aid Queensland, told the court a family member had contacted them saying the woman was ill.

"She is at Northcliffe (tram) station being attended to by pushbike ambulance officers and an ambulance has been called," he said.

"She was in a somewhat distressed state (on Wednesday) afternoon and more than that I cannot say."

The court was told it was most likely "mental health issues ... manifesting as physical symptoms".

At the conclusion of proceedings on Wednesday, the woman had run from court sobbing.

Prosecutor Gary Churchill said the police officer overseeing court proceedings yesterday had been informed by his supervisor that CCTV cameras captured a woman matching the defendant's description at the tram station, being placed on a stretcher and loaded into an ambulance.

The woman's solicitor was going to meet her at the hospital after court to get more details.

The woman was an hour late on the first day of the trial, claiming a mix-up with a hotel clock.

She also was about 15 minutes late returning from a lunch break on the third day.

During the trial the woman stared ahead and scowled while evidence had been heard.

Judge Kent delayed delivering his judgment until this morning.