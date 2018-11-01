Blac Karnivale takes us to The Deep End

ABOVE: Blac Karnivale will headline Deep End this weekend. RIGHT: Tai Daniels.

ABOVE: Blac Karnivale will headline Deep End this weekend. RIGHT: Tai Daniels.

IT'S A night of Australian dance music you won't want to miss.

The Deep End will return this weekend with its biggest night ever after teaming with Future Faktori from Byron Bay, bringing three of the biggest acts in Australian dance music to Grafton.

The promoters are going all out on this one with an improved sound system and light show, along with a special stage.

Headlining after releasing their debut EP will be Blac Karnivale.

Staples of the Byron Bay scene, Blac Karnivale have warmed up the stage for legends like LDRU and performed at Splendour in the Grass.

The duo will have the dance floor pumping.

Tai Daniels.

Originating in Adelaide, Blac Karnivale is the duo Jack Cox and Joe McKain, who have more than seven years in the industry and were one of the first Australian signings to UK-based record label Cream Collective, releasing their debut single Miss Fillis in 2016.

Known for having a diverse sound, a mix of house, trap, hip-hop, future bass and funk, Blac Karnivale will bring a new level of class to one of Grafton's biggest DJ events.

The young Tai Daniels, who will also head to Grafton for the first time this week, is making a name for himself with his hard-hitting house songs.

Drawing influence from Disclosure, Flume, Golden Features, Hayden James, and more, the Byron Bay local has already played Splendour In the Glass and is taking on the Australian electronic music scene with his fire tracks.

Lil Witch also brings nothing but good vibes, with a fun, chill set to start the night with a few originals thrown into the set.