Lucy Ana Corbett blows a kiss after winning the 0-3 category fo the Westlawn Black and Gold fashions.
BLACK AND GOLD: All the fashion from Westlawn Day

Adam Hourigan
by
30th Jun 2019 8:27 PM
IT MAY have been the first day of the carnival, but it didn't deter nearly 100 people from putting on their finery and entering the Westlawn Black and Gold Fashion Stakes.

From the very young, to the young at heart, there was plenty of winter fashion on display as the judges had a hard time handing out the prizes sponsored by Westlawn Finance.

Here's a look at every single entrant on the day. Can you spot anyone you know?

0-3 Years

4-7 Years

8-17 Years

Adult

black and gold fashions crjc julycarnival2019 july carnival 2019 westlawn finance race day
