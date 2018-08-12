Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Black Caviar holds the record for most consecutive wins. Picture: Getty Images
Black Caviar holds the record for most consecutive wins. Picture: Getty Images
Horses

Caviar owner cheering for Winx record

by RAY THOMAS
12th Aug 2018 6:25 PM

EVEN the owner of the legendary Black Caviar hopes Sydney's super mare Winx breaks his star sprinter's winning streak by claiming the race named in her honour at Royal Randwick on Saturday.

Winx, the world's top-rate racehorse is aiming for her 26th consecutive win in the Group 1 $500,000 Winx (formerly Warwick Stakes) over 1400m.

If Winx wins her comeback race - and Ladbrokes have the champion at prohibitive odds of $1.15 already - she will set a national record for consecutive wins. She currently shares that record with Black Caviar.

Black Caviar owner Neil Werrett says he will be cheering for Winx on Saturday.

"It's life, things change, and as far as we are concerned we are great admirers of Winx and hope she wins to keep it (streak) going,'' said Werrett, who is also a part-owner of Sandbar, a game winner of The Rosebud last Saturday.

Trainer Chris Waller said Winx has done everything right in preparation for her return to racing.

Winx is chasing a 26th straight win, which would break Black Caviar’s record. Picture: Getty Images
Winx is chasing a 26th straight win, which would break Black Caviar’s record. Picture: Getty Images

"I can't believe how she has come through her gallop at Randwick and trial (last) week and she is ready to go, I couldn't be happier with her,'' Waller said.

"She is where we want her going into this race. She will a couple of gallops on Tuesday and Thursday (this week).

"We have made sure she is ready for it being a Group 1 race named in her honour.''

Waller described the renaming of Warwick Stakes after his great mare and then elevating it to Group 1 level as "special".

"There are so many special things about Winx and this is just one of them,'' Waller said.

Waller is chasing his fifth win this decade in the 1400m weight-for-age race, having prepared Winx to win it in 2016-17 after his successes with Metal Bender (2010) and Royal Descent (2015).

"I take a lot of pride in this race because it has been a good race for us,'' Waller said. "We always have a good representation in the race.''

Waller suggested he is likely to nominate D'Argento, Religify, Comin' Through, Unforgotten and "a couple of stayers" to run against Winx on Saturday.

Werrett also revealed Black Caviar, who was retired undefeated after 25 starts, is due to give birth to a foal by I Am Invincible next month.

Black Caviar has already produced four foals, with Oscietra (by Exceed And Excel) winning two of her five starts before being retired to stud this spring.

Werrett said Prince Of Caviar, a three-year-old colt by Sebring with Team Hawkes, is due to have a jumpout in two weeks, while Black Caviar also has two-year-old filly by Snitzel and a yearling by More Than Ready.

 

 

FormGuide

Related Items

black caviar horse racing horses winx

Top Stories

    North Coast life savers benefit from rescue chopper pay out

    North Coast life savers benefit from rescue chopper pay out

    News Lifesavers get pay out after rescue helicopter dispute resolved.

    • 12th Aug 2018 5:59 PM
    Only one diphtheria case on North Coast say authorities

    Only one diphtheria case on North Coast say authorities

    News Health authorities play down North Coast diptheria fear.

    • 12th Aug 2018 5:43 PM
    SHELLSHOCKED: Comets over-power Ghosts to earn grand final

    SHELLSHOCKED: Comets over-power Ghosts to earn grand final

    Rugby League COMETS turned it on in a powerful semi-final display.

    • 12th Aug 2018 5:30 PM
    Dead woman's family seeks justice over ACA report

    premium_icon Dead woman's family seeks justice over ACA report

    News Family want justice after a TV report trashed Kay Smith's reputation

    Local Partners