BLACK LIVES: Courage when it matters at Grafton rally

Mark Cook, father of Grafton Black Lives Matter rally organiser Aleisha Cook hugs a speaker overcome with emotion while on stage at Market Square. Photo: Adam Hourigan

"IF THEY didn't kill them, we wouldn't have to have this protest, and we wouldn't have to be sad about it and go about our normal lives.

"We're here to stop deaths in custody, we're here to make things right."

These words were spoken to the applause of hundreds of people gathered at Market Square for the Grafton Black Lives Matter rally.

They weren't spoken by an elder, or an organiser.

They were spoken by a child, Ella Hobby, who with her sister by her side used her courage to face the crowd and give her perspective on the movement that has mobilised across the world, and this weekend across Australia.

Ella Hobby holds a sign after speaking to the hundreds at the Grafton Black Lives Matter rally at Market Square.

One by one, people came to stage and spoke of their lived experiences with racism and the oppression of indigenous communities, citing the injustice of the system that has killed many indigenous people in custody.

They spoke to inform others of the ingrained racism shown to their people, young and old, that still exists when they go about those everyday lives, from going out with their mates to walking into a shop.

And it is that equality that was sought from each one, and the recognition that for it to come to fruition, black lives had to matter as well.

Grafton Police station office in charge Chief Inspector Joanne Reid spoke to the crowd and committed her staff to working with the community to improve the relationships and outcomes for all.

"This is a really important conversation we're having … we acknowledge the pain, we acknowledge the struggle and we support you," she said.

"We're not always going to get it right, but we wanted to have a day where it was safe for people to come together and talk about it."

"It's no time to be complacent … I'm part of this community, and my staff are all part of this community and we want to work with you not against you."

Organisers and attendees at the Grafton Black Lives Matter rally join with local police at Market Square.

Organiser Aleisha Cook, who said she struggled in the days leading up to be confident enough to lead the rally was amazed at the turnout.

"It helps, and when people say it's not needed in Australia, but it's needed here," she said.

"Hopefully with these new protests it's opened up people's ears and that they're listening, and they'll take notice of what's happening."