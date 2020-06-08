Menu
The Black Lives Matter protest in Lismore.
News

Black Lives Matter protest was 'irresponsible': Kevin Hogan

Rebecca Fist
by
8th Jun 2020 11:18 AM

PAGE MP Kevin Hogan has condemned the Lismore Black Lives Matter rally for putting health advances "at great risk".

In a social media post on Sunday, Mr Hogan began by pledging his support for the cause.

"Black lives do matter," he said.

His concerns laid with the delivery of that message via a mass gathering in his electorate amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Saturday's protest in Lismore was not okay," he said.

"People have had to miss funerals of loved ones. Many events have been cancelled, including ANZAC Day. Many people have lost their jobs."

The Facebook post on Sunday has elicited a strong response from supporters and detractors.

Many echoed his concerns about health risks.

Detractors accused him of "white privilege" and of hypocrisy, as there have been large numbers of people in supermarkets and all students returned to school last week.

Mr Hogan has been contact for further comment.

Lismore Northern Star

