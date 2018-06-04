Black tie ball to make a difference

OWN STRUGGLE: Emma Joseph founded The Black Tie Ball organisation and event to raise awareness and funds for mental health.

THE rise in youth suicide in Emma Joseph's hometown of Grafton and from her own personal struggle with mental health, pushed her to found The Black Tie Ball a not-for profit organisation.

Under this organisation she has created the Black Tie Ball an event to join the community together and to start the conversation about mental health.

"We can work on it and make a big difference,” she said.

The idea behind the organisation is to have total control of what the funds go towards such as local schools, families and to people which are struggling and their children.

"We are not going to beyond blue who give to the greater being of Australia... it goes entirely to the Clarence Valley,” she said.

She said they are currently working with Headspace to create a program for women empowerment and helping young people have a voice in the Clarence.

When going and talking to members of the community about the event she said every person has their own story about mental health, they have either faced depression or had someone they know commit suicide.

"It's not uncommon for me to leave the room and be quite welled up, quite touched by their conversations,” she said. "Everyone is going through this.”

When her dad passed away just under three years ago it led her to do lot of personal development.

"For me my life could have gone either way... I did have depression, I could have ended up so much worse than what I was, or I could have rise and gone the entrepreneur route and wanting to rise the way that I have,” she said.

She realised when she moved home last year, it was time to make a difference.

"I'm a dog with a bone, so if someone asks me to do something I am passionate about...I'm really passionate about mental health, women empowerment, helping people in general can make a difference, bullying, anti-harassment..very much me.”

She also hopes to create a vision for people who are younger or older who are having a hard time.

"If you would have seen me after I lost my dad you would have gone Oh, you know, wow. I wasn't a bad person but to transform your life and make something good that's really crap is a vision that they can do it.”

Joel Thomson an NRL player from the Manly Sea Eagles will be a special guest at The Black Tie Ball to talk about his journey from his past to where he is now.

The organisation is also hosting a trivia night at the Grafton District Services Club in Grafton for The Black Tie Ball on June 16.

The Black Tie Ball is on Saturday August 25 6.30pm. The tickets are $130 on sale at: GDSC.com.au/theblacktieball