Black Tie Ball’s humble gesture for 2020

Black Tie Ball president Emma Jospeh and committee member Amber Barnier in front of sponsors of the Black Tie Ball at a thank you function held at the GDSC.

BLACK Tie Ball president's head was buzzing with excitement after last year's event, energised to plan a new event.

Having just raised nearly $23,000 for the Grafton Men's Shed, the committee was ready to make this year's event bigger and better.

However, with the recent bushfires and droughts causing hardship across the valley, the committee yesterday told their major sponsors that they willnot be a Black Tie Ball this year.

"As hard as it is to say, it's a choice we've had to make and be humble as a committee and step back and let other organisations thrive where they really do need it," Ms Joseph said.

"We are aware a lot of people have been affected by bushfires and drought, and for a lot of people their funds have already allocated to help with this.

"We didn't feel it was right to ask small local businesses to donate again this year coming off the back of the recent events."

Ms Joseph said that the event could be run solely on ticket sales, but said the benefit to the community is when the event could work together with businesses to raise a sum that makes a difference.

"Also the caliber of our event is high end and ticket sales and outfits etc can be expensive and of course when finances are tight, it is taxing on mental health," she said.

The Black Tie Ball is a not for profit organisation, which started in 2018 as a direct response to a rising occurance of youth suicide in the area, and aimed to raise awareness for mental health.

They have held two evnts, with the money going to beneficiaries as The Men's Shed.

The ball will return in 2021, "bigger and better" according to Ms Joseph, and she said if anyone was keen to donate, or be on the organising committee they would love the help.

"We'll maintain our social presence, as well as regular fundraising events like trivia nights and barefoot bowls, and be very present in the community.