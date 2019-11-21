Blackadder brilliance helps Tuc-Cop to important night cricket victory

CLEAVER’S NIGHT CRICKET :Tucabia Copmanhurst Clarence Valley Pest Control fired a warning shot to their competitors on Wednesday night with an imposing victory over Coutts Crossing.

Setting a reasonable score of 9/144 off the back of an impressive middle order partnership to Jaye Yardy (36) and Tyson Blackadder (38), Tuc-Cop set a good pace for the Twenty20 encounter.

Nick Wood (2 for 25 off 3) and Riley Chevalley (2 for 13 off 2) pitched in to tidy up the Tuc-Cop tail end but Taine Riley (17 not out) added to the tally.

Looking to reach the same heights as their 189 run total in round 3, Coutts had a nightmare start with openers Brenden Cotten (3) and Ben Shipman (0) going down early.

Top slogger Eli Fahey (69) appeared to be on track for another mammoth score in the T20 competition, knocking nine 4’s and three 6’s to post a solid score off 52 balls but Matt Pigg found the right length to give the Coutts star his marching orders.

After a solid batting display, Tyson Blackadder (2 for 0 off 2) gave the opposition nothing to wind down the overs and helps secure the points.

The win lifts Tuc-Cop to second place on the table behind Brothers.