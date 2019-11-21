Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FRIGHTFUL: Tyson Blackadder launches a fastball against Brothers in the 2018/19 Cleaver's Night Cricket final. Photo: Matt Elkerton
FRIGHTFUL: Tyson Blackadder launches a fastball against Brothers in the 2018/19 Cleaver's Night Cricket final. Photo: Matt Elkerton
Cricket

Blackadder brilliance helps Tuc-Cop to important night cricket victory

Mitchell Keenan
21st Nov 2019 3:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CLEAVER’S NIGHT CRICKET :Tucabia Copmanhurst Clarence Valley Pest Control fired a warning shot to their competitors on Wednesday night with an imposing victory over Coutts Crossing.

Setting a reasonable score of 9/144 off the back of an impressive middle order partnership to Jaye Yardy (36) and Tyson Blackadder (38), Tuc-Cop set a good pace for the Twenty20 encounter.

Nick Wood (2 for 25 off 3) and Riley Chevalley (2 for 13 off 2) pitched in to tidy up the Tuc-Cop tail end but Taine Riley (17 not out) added to the tally.

Looking to reach the same heights as their 189 run total in round 3, Coutts had a nightmare start with openers Brenden Cotten (3) and Ben Shipman (0) going down early.

Top slogger Eli Fahey (69) appeared to be on track for another mammoth score in the T20 competition, knocking nine 4’s and three 6’s to post a solid score off 52 balls but Matt Pigg found the right length to give the Coutts star his marching orders.

After a solid batting display, Tyson Blackadder (2 for 0 off 2) gave the opposition nothing to wind down the overs and helps secure the points.

The win lifts Tuc-Cop to second place on the table behind Brothers.

cleaver's night cricket coutts crossing cricket lower clarence cricket tucabia copmanhurst tyson blackadder
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    How snakes got their slither

    How snakes got their slither
    • 21st Nov 2019 2:11 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Westlawn members chip in ahead of pivotal meetings

        premium_icon Westlawn members chip in ahead of pivotal meetings

        News Key decisions on club’s future to come as new board is confirmed

        Bridge work to restrict traffic flows in already busy street

        premium_icon Bridge work to restrict traffic flows in already busy street

        News Work on the new Grafton Bridge next week will result in reduced traffic flow on one...

        Physie girls to shine at nationals

        premium_icon Physie girls to shine at nationals

        News They are representing Grafton and the Far North Coast zone, but for our Physical...

        Expert gives local flood boat restoration thumbs up

        premium_icon Expert gives local flood boat restoration thumbs up

        News It’s plied the waters of the Clarence River for more than a century