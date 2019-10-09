Bushfire responsible for major power outages

Large areas of the Northern Rivers have been hit by a major power outage.

UPDATE, 5.30pm:

THE Busbys Flat bushfire was responsible for a major power outage experienced across the region this afternoon.

"Earlier this afternoon TransGrid's transmission lines south of Lismore were affected by a bushfire near Busbys Flat and the lines were suspended from service for safety reasons," A TransGrid spokesman said in a statement.

"The lines have been returned to service and TransGrid is working closely with Essential Energy to restore electricity supply as quickly as possible."

The spokesman said they were also liaising with the NSW Rural Fire Service to monitor the ongoing status of fires.

That fire, which is currently at Emergency Alert level and is among several other major fires in the region, has burnt through about 11,800ha near Rappville.

According to Essential Energy's website, 288 properties remained without power as of 5.30pm.

UPDATE, 4.30pm:

POWER has been restored to some properties across the region, but a handful of blackouts remain.

As of 4.30pm, there were 68 properties affected between Casino and Lismore, 184 in Rappville and surrounding areas, 25 at Ocean Shores, 11 south of Tabulam and 62 at Jackadgery, West of Grafton.

There are also outages in other parts of the state including near Glen Innes, south of Armidale and in the Nambucca Heads area along with three others to the south of the state.

It's understood much of the Ballina and Byron shires were also affected, but there have been reports of power being restored in some of those areas.

UPDATE, 4.20pm:

ALL properties in the Lismore area have lost power, according to Essential Energy.

In a statement issued on social media, Essential Energy said they had "a large number of customers without supply in the North East of the state".

"We would like to advise that we have lost supply to all customers in the Lismore Zone," the statement said.

"Staff have been dispatched to investigate.

"Supply is progressively being restored.

"We thank you for your patience and will give updates as they come to hand.

"Please remember to call 132 080 if you have a critical or life-threatening situation."

It's understood properties across other parts of the Northern Rivers also remain without power.

Initial report: LARGE parts of the Northern Rivers have lost power.

It's understood large parts of the Lismore, Ballina and Byron local government areas are affected.

There have also been reports of power outages in Tabulam.

Essential Energy's online power outage map is currently not available and is understood to be experiencing heavy traffic.

It's not yet known how many properties have been affected.

Essential Energy has been approached for comment.