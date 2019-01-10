Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Blake Shinn is back in the saddle after five months.
Blake Shinn is back in the saddle after five months.
Horses

‘Unreal!’ Jockey back in saddle after neck break

by Ray Thomas
10th Jan 2019 12:25 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A wet Sydney summer's morning wasn't going to dampen Blake Shinn's spirits as the champion jockey made a comeback to trackwork riding at Royal Randwick.

Shinn has not been on horseback since suffering a serious neck injury in a barrier trial fall last August.

But after receiving a medical clearance from his doctors yesterday, Shinn was one of the first at trackwork.

"It feels unreal to be on a horse at Royal Randwick again,'' Shinn said. "It was like I've never left.''

Shinn said his lengthy rehabilitation period had been a frustrating and challenging period.

"I had to miss the spring carnival which was disappointing but it's an exciting time to be coming back with the autumn just around the corner,'' Shinn said.

Shinn revealed his weight soared to 63.5kg during his time out of the saddle but he has been working hard on his fitness the last two months.

 

"My weight is back down to around 57kg and I feel as fit as I can be without being on a horse,'' he said.

He will ride in at least seven barrier trials at Randwick tomorrow as he continues to build towards a race riding comeback at the end of this month.

Shinn is regarded as one of the nation's elite jockeys. He has ridden 20 Group 1 winners including the 2008 Melbourne Cup on Viewed.

Blake Shinn (right) speaks to trainer Ed O'Rourke on his return to trackwork. Picture: Tracey Nearmy
Blake Shinn (right) speaks to trainer Ed O'Rourke on his return to trackwork. Picture: Tracey Nearmy

He was coming off a career-best season where he rode the winners of 139 races with his mounts earning more than $14 million prizemoney.

Shinn was riding Pacific Legend in a 1045m heat in August when the horse seemed to become unbalanced near the home turn and the jockey slipped from the saddle.

The regular jockey for three-time Group 1 winner Happy Clapper, was taken to nearby Prince of Wales Hospital where X-rays revealed he had fractures in his C1 and C3 vertebra.

Blake Shinn riding Special Missile after returning to trackwork. Picture: Tracey Nearmy
Blake Shinn riding Special Missile after returning to trackwork. Picture: Tracey Nearmy

He was coming off arguably a career-best season where he rode 80 Sydney winners to be second in the jockeys premiership prior to the fall.

Shinn had also won five Group 1 races - three on the outstanding Happy Clapper including the Epsom-Doncaster Handicap double.

 

FormGuide

More Stories

blake shinn broken neck horse racing jockey
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    NSW experiences warmest year on record in 2018

    premium_icon NSW experiences warmest year on record in 2018

    Weather LAST year was the warmest on record for the state for both mean temperature and mean maximum temperature whilst the mean minimum temperature was fourth-warmest

    4WD access to Clarence Valley beaches an ongoing dispute

    premium_icon 4WD access to Clarence Valley beaches an ongoing dispute

    News Restrictions a concern to enthusiasts

    • 10th Jan 2019 11:00 AM
    Repeat DV offender jailed for parole breaches

    premium_icon Repeat DV offender jailed for parole breaches

    Crime Grafton man broke parole the first day he was released

    Cane toad CIA holds line against southern march

    premium_icon Cane toad CIA holds line against southern march

    Environment Toad busters surprise experts with success of campaign

    Local Partners